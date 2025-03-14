Hide or Show a Button Based on Character Count

Hello. I have a scenario that seems complicated but actually I want to connect a button to the excerpt function of wordpress. I can control this with functions.php, but that’s not my purpose. That’s why I understand that php should be involved more than wordpress.

First of all, I have a function in functions.php that checks the number of characters as follows

add_filter('excerpt_length', 'my_excerpt_length'); function my_excerpt_length($length) { return 100;

This is linked to the content.php file and the content.php file looks like this

<div class="news-main"> <?php the_excerpt(); ?> </div> </div> </div>

In the same content.php file there is a button outside this div element

<div class="news-read"> <a href="<?php echo get_permalink($post->ID); ?>" target="_blank" rel="noopener" class="Read">Read More</a> </div>

This button needs to be connected to the excepert function. So it will take the number of characters and will be hidden or shown automatically.

The code I am trying to do this is as follows

<?php $excerpt = get_the_excerpt(); $excerpt_length = strlen($excerpt); $excerpt_limit = 100; // Match the limit set in functions.php ?> <div class="news-main"> <?php the_excerpt(); ?> </div> <?php if ($excerpt_length >= $excerpt_limit) : ?> <div class="news-read"> <a href="<?php echo get_permalink($post->ID); ?>" target="_blank" rel="noopener" class="Read">Read More</a> </div> <?php endif; ?>

But it doesn’t work, the button still can’t connect with the function. Where am I making a mistake?