Hide or Show a Button Based on Character Count

Hello. I have a scenario that seems complicated but actually I want to connect a button to the excerpt function of wordpress. I can control this with functions.php, but that’s not my purpose. That’s why I understand that php should be involved more than wordpress.
First of all, I have a function in functions.php that checks the number of characters as follows
add_filter('excerpt_length', 'my_excerpt_length');
function my_excerpt_length($length) {
return 100;
This is linked to the content.php file and the content.php file looks like this
function that returns text <?php the_excerpt(); ?>
But the button is in a different div and that button needs to be tied to this function. That’s what the code in the last section above is trying to do. However, the button cannot be connected to functions in any way, so it works independently. There is an error somewhere, but I can’t see it.
so… i’m not a wordpress expert. I find it excessively bloated. But from a quick glance at the reference manual for the_excerpt, you should be able to check the result of apply_filters( 'the_excerpt', get_the_excerpt() ); for its length.
Yes. That’s not a problem, I can do that. But the problem is that I’m running this button in a different div. If I use WordPress own functions, everything works as I want. But my goal is to move this button outside of WordPress excerpt div. That’s why I don’t control the function with functions.php. I moved the button to a different div and it works independently, but I still want it to connect to wordpress excerpt function.
I’m afraid you’re beyond my expertise then, as you don’t actually seem to be stating a problem.
From a non-Wordpress, pure PHP standpoint:
The code you have written appears correct, as long as whatever you put in $excerpt is actually the text you want to compare. An object does not have a strlen, and will throw an error if the object’s class does not implement a __toString() method.
If I run this or a similar function in wordpress functions in functions.php then everything is as I want it to be. The button is automatically hidden or shown. But I don’t prefer this approach for some reasons. The excerpt function in the theme is managed from another php file and only from there. (Content.php)
Here I created a different div and button in the content.php file and I want to connect this button to the excerpt function. The important point is that the button moves independently when it goes outside the previous excerpt div element. But my goal is to move it to a different div anyway.
Even though this is in another div it still needs to be linked with the wordpress except function. (According to my project)
Yes. What I want to compare is just the text and the number of characters. So __toString() is not suitable for me?
var_dump($excerpt);
var_dump($excerpt_length);
The validation is actually successful, I get an output. But the button is not hidden even though it should be hidden according to the number of characters. It needs to get the character count from functions.php. Do I have to call the function directly from functions.php to connect with this number of characters? include('functions.php'); with the method
var_dump($excerpt); This is actually just for debugging. I increased the excerpt limit to 150, 200 etc. And nothing happened. Logically, the “read more” button above should now be tied to the character limit and the excerpt function. But there must be something being overlooked somewhere.
<?php
$excerpt = get_the_excerpt();
$excerpt_length = strlen($excerpt);
$excerpt_limit = 100; // Match the limit set in functions.php
?>
After this the button in a different div should now calculate the character count and be hidden. But apparently that is not the case. The button is not triggered, it is not hidden in short texts, it remains fixed. As I said, there is absolutely no other button, I’m sure of that. I hope I managed to explain my purpose better.
Okay maybe to a wordpress expert this means something.
I’m looking at this code:
absolutely none of that cares about what you did in another file.
In THIS file, the code does this:
$excerpt = get_the_excerpt(); //Get a string (hopefully)
$excerpt_length = strlen($excerpt); //Find the length of that string, whatever it was.
$excerpt_limit = 100; // Set a static number.
?>
<div class="news-main">
<?php the_excerpt(); ?> //Let Wordpress spit out whatever wordpress is going to spit out.
</div>
<?php if ($excerpt_length >= $excerpt_limit) : ?>
//Check one number against the other number in this file. If the first is bigger or equal to the second, echo a link.