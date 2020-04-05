Hide navigation on scroll down and reveal on scroll up

About 2 years ago I asked the same question. PAULOB came up with the following example. Since that time i used this code a couple of times and it is working great. However, now I’m wondering if the same can be accomplished in a CSS (only) way (no js). Another wish is that this only takes effect on devices larger than 960px:

@media (min-width: 960px)

HTML:

<nav class="navbar"> <a class="nav-link" href="">Home</a> <a class="nav-link" href="">About</a> <a class="nav-link" href="">Contact</a> </nav>

Note: I prefer not to work with a height on the navbar!

Thank you in advance