Hide navigation on scroll down and reveal on scroll up

#1

About 2 years ago I asked the same question. PAULOB came up with the following example. Since that time i used this code a couple of times and it is working great. However, now I’m wondering if the same can be accomplished in a CSS (only) way (no js). Another wish is that this only takes effect on devices larger than 960px:

@media (min-width: 960px)

HTML:

<nav class="navbar">
	<a class="nav-link" href="">Home</a>
    <a class="nav-link" href="">About</a>
    <a class="nav-link" href="">Contact</a>
</nav>

Note: I prefer not to work with a height on the navbar!

Thank you in advance

#2

No you can’t accomplish this without js as it depends on detecting if the user has scrolled and which way they have scrolled.

You would be better just having a position:sticky header which will stay in place all the time but allow a flexible height to avoid initial overlaps unlike position:fixed.

If you use position:sticky instead of fixed you can remove the need for the JS cloned element in that previous example.

e.g.

I’m sure one of the JS experts could greatly simplify the previous JS code I posted as I just amended it from somewhere else.