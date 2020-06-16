Hide Login/Register after user logins

here is my server side php code. `<?php
session_start();
// variable declaration
$username = "";
$email = "";
$errors = array();
$_SESSION['success'] = "";
// connect to database
$db = mysqli_connect('localhost', 'xxxxx', 'xxxxx', 'djboziah_database');
// REGISTER USER
if (isset($_POST['reg_user'])) {
// receive all input values from the form
$username = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['username']);
$email = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['email']);
$password_1 = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['password_1']);
$password_2 = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['password_2']);
// form validation: ensure that the form is correctly filled
if (empty($username)) { array_push($errors, "Username is required"); }
if (empty($email)) { array_push($errors, "Email is required"); }
if (empty($password_1)) { array_push($errors, "Password is required"); }
if ($password_1 != $password_2) {
array_push($errors, "The two passwords do not match");
}
// register user if there are no errors in the form
if (count($errors) == 0) {
$password = md5($password_1);//encrypt the password before saving in the database
$query = "INSERT INTO users (username, email, password)
VALUES('$username', '$email', '$password')";
mysqli_query($db, $query);
$_SESSION['username'] = $username;
$_SESSION['success'] = "You are now logged in";
header('location:index.php');
}
}
// ...
// LOGIN USER
if (isset($_POST['login_user'])) {
$username = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['username']);
$password = mysqli_real_escape_string($db, $_POST['password']);
if (empty($username)) {
array_push($errors, "Username is required");
}
if (empty($password)) {
array_push($errors, "Password is required");
}
if (count($errors) == 0) {
$password = md5($password);
$query = "SELECT * FROM users WHERE username='$username' AND password='$password'";
$results = mysqli_query($db, $query);
if (mysqli_num_rows($results) == 1) {
$_SESSION['username'] = $username;
$_SESSION['success'] = "You are now logged in";
header('location:index.php');
echo $_SESSION['username'];
}else {
array_push($errors, "Wrong username/password combination");
}
}
}
?>`