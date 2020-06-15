Hide Login/Register after user logins

I want my website to hide login/Register text after a user successfully logins, I have no idea how to do that. which code do i need to add in my index.php or login.php for this to work.Here is my login.php`<?php include('server.php') ?>

Registration system PHP and MySQL 
<div class="header">
	<h2>Login</h2>
</div>

<form method="post" action="login.php">

	<?php include('errors.php'); ?>

	<div class="input-group">
		<label>Username</label>
		<input type="text" name="username" >
	</div>
	<div class="input-group">
		<label>Password</label>
		<input type="password" name="password">
	</div>
	<div class="input-group">
		<button type="submit" class="btn" name="login_user">Login</button>
	</div>
	<p>
		Not yet a member? <a href="register.php">Sign up</a>
	</p>
</form>
`
You need to surround the whole form with an if() clause to see whether it should be displayed. At this point in the code, how do you know whether the user is logged in order not, is it a session variable? If it is, just check it exists and that it is set to the value you expect for a logged-in user. If it is not, display the form.

when a user logs in its displays the username and logout. What i want is the login register text to be hidden but other text to remain displayed.

Yes it is a session variable!

OK, before the start of the form code, put something like

if (isset($_SESSION['logged_in']) && $_SESSION['logged_in'] == "Y") { 
  // here, the code you have to "display the username and logout"
}
else {

and then your login form code, and not forgetting a closing } after the form.

You’ll obviously have to edit the opening if to match however you’re storing the session information.

that did nothing! but <div class="divname" <?php if(isset($_SESSION['success'])) {echo " style='display: none'"; } ?>> </div> did hide the login register text but didnt show logged in user and logout.