Hide Login/Register after user logins

I want my website to hide login/Register text after a user successfully logins, I have no idea how to do that. which code do i need to add in my index.php or login.php for this to work.Here is my login.php`<?php include('server.php') ?>Registration system PHP and MySQL
`
<div class="header">
<h2>Login</h2>
</div>
<form method="post" action="login.php">
<?php include('errors.php'); ?>
<div class="input-group">
<label>Username</label>
<input type="text" name="username" >
</div>
<div class="input-group">
<label>Password</label>
<input type="password" name="password">
</div>
<div class="input-group">
<button type="submit" class="btn" name="login_user">Login</button>
</div>
<p>
Not yet a member? <a href="register.php">Sign up</a>
</p>
</form>