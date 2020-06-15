Hide Login/Register after user logins

PHP
#1

I want my website to hide login/Register after a user successfully logins, I have no idea how to do that. which code do i need to add in my index.php or login.php for this to work.Here is my login.php`<?php include('server.php') ?>

Registration system PHP and MySQL 
<div class="header">
	<h2>Login</h2>
</div>

<form method="post" action="login.php">

	<?php include('errors.php'); ?>

	<div class="input-group">
		<label>Username</label>
		<input type="text" name="username" >
	</div>
	<div class="input-group">
		<label>Password</label>
		<input type="password" name="password">
	</div>
	<div class="input-group">
		<button type="submit" class="btn" name="login_user">Login</button>
	</div>
	<p>
		Not yet a member? <a href="register.php">Sign up</a>
	</p>
</form>
`