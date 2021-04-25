Hide file and folder names in URL

rraass852: rraass852: www.mysite.com only appears on all webpages

So there are multiple web pages, but only ever one URL?

I have seen a website like this

Where?

It can easily be done with URL query strings, though they are often altered to look like folders.

www.mysite.com?page=about

Which can be displayed as:-

www.mysite.com/about

…where /about is not a physical directory.

Likewise ?page=about is not a physical page file, it only instructs what content to put on the page. Though it may be stored in a file, or database, but either way, you may store that above the public root.

Maybe we should be asking…

And I want to hide all folder and file names for the whole site

Why?