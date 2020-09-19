Hide div and store local storage not to show div on page refresh

I have an image button in a div when click I want to hide image button and somehow store to local storage not to show div again on page refresh.

<div class="whatsapp"><a href="https://chat.whatsapp.com/........." target="_blank">
<img src="/img/whatsapp_group.png" alt="Whatsapp Join Button"><div class="whatsappbut">To Find Out MORE!</div></a></div>
Hi,

I’m not sure this can be solved in the HTML&CSS forum. :slight_smile:

The link target opens in a new window/tab, could you explain the purpose of hiding the div in the page the user has left?

I think knowing the circumstances would help figuring out solutions.

(And maybe if another forum suits better.) :slight_smile:

Hi there johan40,

localStorage is, as Erik_J has suggested, JavaScript. :winky:

Here is a basic example of it’s usage…

<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>

<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">

<title>Untitled document</title>

<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->

<style media="screen">
body {
    background-color: #f0f0f0;
    font: normal 1em / 1.5em sans-serif;
 }

 .hide {
 	display: none;
 }   
</style>

</head>
<body>

 <a id="one-time-link" href="https://www.example.com">
   Go to example.com
 </a>

<script>
(function( d ) {
   'use strict';
   var element = d.getElementById( 'one-time-link' );
       element.classList.add( localStorage.getItem( 'remove-link' ) );
       element.addEventListener( 'click',
         function(){
                     localStorage.setItem( 'remove-link', 'hide' );
                   }, false);
}( document ));
</script>

</body>
</html>

coothead