Hide div and store local storage not to show div on page refresh

Hi there johan40,
localStorage is, as Erik_J has suggested, JavaScript.
Here is a basic example of it’s usage…
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<html lang="en">
<head>
<meta charset="utf-8">
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width,height=device-height,initial-scale=1">
<title>Untitled document</title>
<!--<link rel="stylesheet" href="screen.css" media="screen">-->
<style media="screen">
body {
background-color: #f0f0f0;
font: normal 1em / 1.5em sans-serif;
}
.hide {
display: none;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<a id="one-time-link" href="https://www.example.com">
Go to example.com
</a>
<script>
(function( d ) {
'use strict';
var element = d.getElementById( 'one-time-link' );
element.classList.add( localStorage.getItem( 'remove-link' ) );
element.addEventListener( 'click',
function(){
localStorage.setItem( 'remove-link', 'hide' );
}, false);
}( document ));
</script>
</body>
</html>
coothead