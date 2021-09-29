Hide component and set cookie when button clicked, using next-cookie in React

I have inherited a React project using Next.js and Hooks and have been tasked with creating a component which contains ‘close’ button. When clicked the close button should hide the component and set a cookie to prevent it from being shown again. I have zero experience with React so forgive me if this is a simple problem - I’m just struggling to reconcile the docs against the codebase in front of me.
The component I’ve created is like this:
import { useCookie } from 'next-cookie'
import React, { useState } from 'react'
import { Button } from '_atoms';
import styles from './MessageBanner.module.scss';
export interface IContent {
heading: string;
body: string;
button: IButton;
}
export interface IProps {
content: IContent;
}
const MessageBanner = ({ content }: IProps) => {
const { heading, body, button } = content;
function handleClick() {
console.log('Close button clicked');
}
return (
<div className={styles.root}>
<div className={styles.content}>
<h3>{ content.heading }</h3>
<div>{ content.body }</div>
{button && (
<Button
target={button.target}
text={button.text}
prominence="primary"
animated={false} />
)}
<button onClick={handleClick}>Close</button>
</div>
</div>
);
}
export default MessageBanner;
Note, the project uses
next-cookie elsewhere, hence I’ve imported it here, but elsewhere it’s used in a more complex scenario so I can’t follow how it works. At the moment I have it so the button is doing a successful
console.log but I’m now unsure how to get something like the ‘Hooks’ example on the next-cookie docs to set a cookie and hide the component.
Could anyone advise how to approach this please?