Hide component and set cookie when button clicked, using next-cookie in React

I have inherited a React project using Next.js and Hooks and have been tasked with creating a component which contains ‘close’ button. When clicked the close button should hide the component and set a cookie to prevent it from being shown again. I have zero experience with React so forgive me if this is a simple problem - I’m just struggling to reconcile the docs against the codebase in front of me.

The component I’ve created is like this:

import { useCookie } from 'next-cookie' import React, { useState } from 'react' import { Button } from '_atoms'; import styles from './MessageBanner.module.scss'; export interface IContent { heading: string; body: string; button: IButton; } export interface IProps { content: IContent; } const MessageBanner = ({ content }: IProps) => { const { heading, body, button } = content; function handleClick() { console.log('Close button clicked'); } return ( <div className={styles.root}> <div className={styles.content}> <h3>{ content.heading }</h3> <div>{ content.body }</div> {button && ( <Button target={button.target} text={button.text} prominence="primary" animated={false} /> )} <button onClick={handleClick}>Close</button> </div> </div> ); } export default MessageBanner;

Note, the project uses next-cookie elsewhere, hence I’ve imported it here, but elsewhere it’s used in a more complex scenario so I can’t follow how it works. At the moment I have it so the button is doing a successful console.log but I’m now unsure how to get something like the ‘Hooks’ example on the next-cookie docs to set a cookie and hide the component.

Could anyone advise how to approach this please?