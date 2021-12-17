Hide all not-some-class divs

I have a “glossary” webpage with several items, each in a div with an ID and one of three classes (.a, .b and .c). So I have as many ID as are the items, and 3 classes for the whole page.

I’d like to give to my visitors the possibility to show only the items of one kind of class, hiding the items belonging to the other two classes.

So, in the normal view all items should be shown, but clicking a link, it should appear only one kind of items.

I have tried with css :target, but unsucessfully, because, I guess, :target works with IDs, but not with classes.

So I am afraid that javascript is the only possibility.

Thank you!