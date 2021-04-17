Hidden Input Doesn't Change Serverside When Updated in the Client

#1

I am trying to set the hidden input in the javascript but it doesn’t set it in the php.

This is the form with the hidden input. It corresponds to a field in the database table with the name of draggables.


<form method="post" accept-charset="utf-8" id="myForm2" action="/mealplans/add">

<input type="hidden" name="draggables" id="drag12"/>

<button id="myId" type="submit">Submit Form</button>

</form>

This is where I change the value in the javascript:

if(data == "draggable3"){
alert("data " + data);
var x = document.getElementById("drag12").value;
x =  "draggable3";
alert(x);
} //end if

The alert pops up with draggable3 as it should but the value of null is what gets saved in the database. The javascript doesn’t change the PHP value; it only changes the client side value.

I’ve also tried getElementsByName but that didn’t work either.
var y = document.getElementsByName("draggables").value; //only changes it on the client

This is actually a cakephp site but this problem is with the PHP so I am publishing it here.

#2

is not setting document.getElementById(“drag12”).value to “draggable3”. It’s just setting x to “draggable3”.

#3

I changed it to document.getElementsByName(“draggables”).value = “draggable3”; and didn’t use the x or y variable names for the alert and it still didn’t update server side.

#4

I found code that works:

var z = $("#drag12").val("draggable3");

updates the field in the table with draggable3

#5

Now I’m trying to push the z element to an array but the following code doesn’t work. The code adds the last z that was selected to the database instead of adding an array of zs.

var draggables = [];

if(data == "draggable3"){
alert("data " + data);
var z = $("#draggable3").val("draggable3");
draggables.push(z);
} //end if

if(data == "draggable4"){
alert("data " + data);
var z = $("#draggable4").val("draggable4");
draggables.push(z);
} //end if
#6

var z = $("#draggable4").val("draggable4"); is an object. If I do alert(z), it shows [object Object].

#7

Correction: Nothing is getting added to the database. The value was being set in the hidden input tags before and I didn’t realize that so I thought it was being pushed to the array but the value was actually hard-coded in the input tag.

#8

None of this works for more than one hidden input because the name is what gets saved to the database and the hidden input can’t have several names with the same value. I can’t do

<input type="hidden" name="draggables" id="draggable3" multiple="multiple" value=""/>
<input type="hidden" name="draggables" id="draggable4" multiple="multiple" value=""/>
<input type="hidden" name="draggables" id="draggable5" multiple="multiple" value=""/>

because the name is repeated. CakePHP saves the input name to the database with the same field name so I guess this belongs in a CakePHP forum after all.