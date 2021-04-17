Hidden Input Doesn't Change Serverside When Updated in the Client

I am trying to set the hidden input in the javascript but it doesn’t set it in the php.

This is the form with the hidden input. It corresponds to a field in the database table with the name of draggables.

<form method="post" accept-charset="utf-8" id="myForm2" action="/mealplans/add"> <input type="hidden" name="draggables" id="drag12"/> <button id="myId" type="submit">Submit Form</button> </form>

This is where I change the value in the javascript:

if(data == "draggable3"){ alert("data " + data); var x = document.getElementById("drag12").value; x = "draggable3"; alert(x); } //end if

The alert pops up with draggable3 as it should but the value of null is what gets saved in the database. The javascript doesn’t change the PHP value; it only changes the client side value.

I’ve also tried getElementsByName but that didn’t work either.

var y = document.getElementsByName("draggables").value; //only changes it on the client

This is actually a cakephp site but this problem is with the PHP so I am publishing it here.