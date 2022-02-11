Hidden CSS insertions

Where to place PHP code and hide insertions like code at the bottom. Can be improved code?
//Remove Gutenberg Block Library CSS from loading on the frontend
function try_remove_wp_block_library_css(){
wp_dequeue_style( 'wp-block-library' );
wp_dequeue_style( 'wp-block-library-theme' );
wp_dequeue_style( 'wc-block-style' ); // Remove WooCommerce block CSS
wp_dequeue_style( 'global-styles' ); // Remove theme.json
}
add_action( 'wp_enqueue_scripts', 'try_remove_wp_block_library_css', 100 );