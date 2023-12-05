Hey there, Introduction

Hello everyone, I spent some hours searching thru internet some chat communities.

I’m a old school computer girl and I used to join to many ICQ, IRC chats long time ago and I’m traying to find something similar. I’ve joined to some discord servers but is super slow or die, idk if no one like chatrooms this time or now is better the threads way like tweeter, reddit etc.

I’m studying computer stuffs and I would like to join to some forum or chat for spent time learning and doing cool things. Someone here know some? Maybe a server, here, or any active comunity, heheheh.

Is so boring study alone :C