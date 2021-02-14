Hexspiral code issue

#NiceHexSpiral.py
import turtle
colours=[‘red’,‘purple’,‘blue’,‘green’,‘yellow’,‘orange’]
t=turtle.pen ()
turtle.bgcolor (‘black’)
for x in range (360):
t.pencolor (colors[x%6])
t.forward(x)
t.left (59)
The above code is problem.when I try to run.I don’t understand. Please help
#NiceHexSpiral.py
Ok first of all, your list of colors is “colours” and not “color” when you use it. Notice you put a “u” in the name. Second, pen returns a dictionary of values about the pen. You draw with “turtle” not “pen” like you do when set “t” to the pen. Functions like pencolor, forward and left are done with the turtle module itself. Below is your program with these changes put in place…
import turtle
colours=['red','purple','blue','green','yellow','orange']
turtle.bgcolor('black')
for x in range(360):
turtle.pencolor(colours[x%6])
turtle.forward(x)
turtle.left(59)
As you can see from the code, we made sure that we used the right name of the colour list.Second we are using methods from the “turtle” module. We change the pen color, then we move the turtle down and left while in the range.
This program makes a multicolored hex shape that is nice.
Thank you for reply.I am start learning a book call"tech your kids to code"by Bryson Payne.those code found in.sir I am currently using "qpython"and your codes give an error.please check it
It would be helpful if you told us what the error message said!
@Martyr2’s code works fine for me using the official version of Python on Windows.