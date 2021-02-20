Hexspiral code issue

Ok first of all, your list of colors is “colours” and not “color” when you use it. Notice you put a “u” in the name. Second, pen returns a dictionary of values about the pen. You draw with “turtle” not “pen” like you do when set “t” to the pen. Functions like pencolor, forward and left are done with the turtle module itself. Below is your program with these changes put in place…

import turtle colours=['red','purple','blue','green','yellow','orange'] turtle.bgcolor('black') for x in range(360): turtle.pencolor(colours[x%6]) turtle.forward(x) turtle.left(59)

As you can see from the code, we made sure that we used the right name of the colour list.Second we are using methods from the “turtle” module. We change the pen color, then we move the turtle down and left while in the range.

This program makes a multicolored hex shape that is nice.