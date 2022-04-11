Hex Honeycomb Pattern

I’m building off of another codepen I found with rows of responsive hexagrams. Each hex has a hover affect where the top and bottom are supposed to come together. However there is a space between the top and bottom overlay section.
Here is my codepen https://codepen.io/aaron4osu/pen/YzYjXKY
here is the css
* {
margin: 0;
padding: 0;
}
body {
}
#hexGrid {
display: flex;
flex-wrap: wrap;
width: 90%;
margin: 0 auto;
overflow: hidden;
font-size: 15px;
list-style-type: none;
}
.hex {
position: relative;
visibility:hidden;
outline:1px solid transparent; /* fix for jagged edges in FF on hover transition */
}
.hex::after{
content:'';
display:block;
padding-bottom: 86.602%; /* = 100 / tan(60) * 1.5 */
}
.hexIn{
position: absolute;
width:96%;
padding-bottom: 110.851%; /* = width / sin(60) */
margin:0 2%;
overflow: hidden;
visibility: hidden;
outline:1px solid transparent; /* fix for jagged edges in FF on hover transition */
-webkit-transform: rotate3d(0,0,1,-60deg) skewY(30deg);
-ms-transform: rotate3d(0,0,1,-60deg) skewY(30deg);
transform: rotate3d(0,0,1,-60deg) skewY(30deg);
}
.hexIn * {
position: absolute;
visibility: visible;
outline:1px solid transparent; /* fix for jagged edges in FF on hover transition */
}
.hexLink {
display:block;
width: 100%;
height: 100%;
text-align: center;
color: #fff;
overflow: hidden;
-webkit-transform: skewY(-30deg) rotate3d(0,0,1,60deg);
-ms-transform: skewY(-30deg) rotate3d(0,0,1,60deg);
transform: skewY(-30deg) rotate3d(0,0,1,60deg);
}
/*** HEX CONTENT **********************************************************************/
.hex img {
left: -100%;
right: -100%;
width: auto;
height: 100%;
margin: 0 auto;
object-fit: cover;
-webkit-transform: rotate3d(0,0,0,0deg);
-ms-transform: rotate3d(0,0,0,0deg);
transform: rotate3d(0,0,0,0deg);
}
.hex h1, .hex p {
width: 100%;
padding: 5%;
box-sizing:border-box;
/*background-color: rgba(0, 128, 128, 0.8);*/
background-color: rgba(137, 189, 33,0.8);
font-weight: 300;
-webkit-transition: -webkit-transform .2s ease-out, opacity .3s ease-out;
transition: transform .2s ease-out, opacity .3s ease-out;
}
.hex h1 {
color: #fff;
font-weight: 600;
bottom: 50%;
padding-top:50%;
font-size: 1.5em;
z-index: 1;
-webkit-transform:translate3d(0,-100%,0);
-ms-transform:translate3d(0,-100%,0);
transform:translate3d(0,-100%,0);
}
.hex h1::after {
content: '';
position: absolute;
bottom: 0;
left: 45%;
width: 10%;
text-align: center;
border-bottom: 1px solid #fff;
}
.hex p {
color: #fff;
font-weight: 600;
top: 50%;
padding-bottom:50%;
-webkit-transform:translate3d(0,100%,0);
-ms-transform:translate3d(0,100%,0);
transform:translate3d(0,100%,0);
}
/*** HOVER EFFECT **********************************************************************/
.hexLink:hover h1, .hexLink:focus h1,
.hexLink:hover p, .hexLink:focus p{
-webkit-transform:translate3d(0,0,0);
-ms-transform:translate3d(0,0,0);
transform:translate3d(0,0,0);
}
/*** HEXAGON SIZING AND EVEN ROW INDENTATION *****************************************************************/
@media (min-width:1201px) { /* <- 5-4 hexagons per row */
#hexGrid{
padding-bottom: 5.5%
}
.hex {
width: 25%; /* = 100 / 4 */
}
.hex:nth-child(7n+5){ /* first hexagon of even rows */
margin-left:12.5%; /* = width of .hex / 2 to indent even rows */
}
}
@media (max-width: 1200px) and (min-width:901px) { /* <- 4-3 hexagons per row */
#hexGrid{
padding-bottom: 7.4%
}
.hex {
width: 33.333%; /* = 100 / 3 */
}
.hex:nth-child(5n+4){ /* first hexagon of even rows */
margin-left:16.666%; /* = width of .hex / 2 to indent even rows */
}
}
@media (max-width: 900px) and (min-width:601px) { /* <- 3-2 hexagons per row */
#hexGrid{
padding-bottom: 7.4%
}
.hex {
width: 33.333%; /* = 100 / 3 */
}
.hex:nth-child(5n+4){ /* first hexagon of even rows */
margin-left:16.666%; /* = width of .hex / 2 to indent even rows */
}
}
@media (max-width: 600px) { /* <- 2-1 hexagons per row */
#hexGrid{
padding-bottom: 11.2%
}
.hex {
width: 50%; /* = 100 / 3 */
}
.hex:nth-child(3n+3){ /* first hexagon of even rows */
margin-left:25%; /* = width of .hex / 2 to indent even rows */
}
}
@media (max-width: 400px) {
#hexGrid {
font-size: 13px;
}
}
html
<section class="margin-1">
<div class="container">
<div class="row">
<div class="col-md-10 offset-md-1 col-lg-8 offset-lg-2">
<p class="text-center"><img class="theme_icon text-center" src="<?php bloginfo('stylesheet_directory'); ?>/assets/img/Signal-Logo-only.png" data-aos="fade-up" data-aos-delay="400"></p>
<h2 class="heading3 text-center fadeInUpSmall grad-border-bottom mb-5">Content Marketing</h2>
</div><!-- close col -->
</div>
</div>
<ul id="hexGrid">
<li class="hex">
<div class="hexIn">
<a class="hexLink" href="#">
<img src="https://farm9.staticflickr.com/8461/8048823381_0fbc2d8efb.jpg" alt="" />
<h1>This is a title</h1>
<p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p>
</a>
</div>
</li>
<li class="hex">
<div class="hexIn">
<a class="hexLink" href="#">
<img src="https://farm5.staticflickr.com/4144/5053682635_b348b24698.jpg" alt="" />
<h1>This is a title</h1>
<p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p>
</a>
</div>
</li>
<li class="hex">
<div class="hexIn">
<a class="hexLink" href="#">
<img src="https://farm3.staticflickr.com/2827/10384422264_d9c7299146.jpg" alt="" />
<h1>This is a title</h1>
<p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p>
</a>
</div>
</li>
<li class="hex">
<div class="hexIn">
<a class="hexLink" href="#">
<img src="https://farm7.staticflickr.com/6217/6216951796_e50778255c.jpg" alt="" />
<h1>This is a title</h1>
<p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p>
</a>
</div>
</li>
<li class="hex">
<div class="hexIn">
<a class="hexLink" href="#">
<img src="https://farm7.staticflickr.com/6083/6055581292_d94c2d90e3.jpg" alt="" />
<h1>This is a title</h1>
<p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p>
</a>
</div>
</li>
<li class="hex">
<div class="hexIn">
<a class="hexLink" href="#">
<img src="https://farm3.staticflickr.com/2827/10384422264_d9c7299146.jpg" alt="" />
<h1>This is a title</h1>
<p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p>
</a>
</div>
</li>
<li class="hex">
<div class="hexIn">
<a class="hexLink" href="#">
<img src="https://farm8.staticflickr.com/7187/6895047173_d4b1a0d798.jpg" alt="" />
<h1>This is a title</h1>
<p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p>
</a>
</div>
</li>
<li class="hex">
<div class="hexIn">
<a class="hexLink" href="#">
<img src="https://farm4.staticflickr.com/3766/12953056854_b8cdf14f21.jpg" alt="" />
<h1>This is a title</h1>
<p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p>
</a>
</div>
</li>
<li class="hex">
<div class="hexIn">
<a class="hexLink" href="#">
<img src="https://farm7.staticflickr.com/6139/5986939269_10721b8017.jpg" alt="" />
<h1>This is a title</h1>
<p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p>
</a>
</div>
</li>
<li class="hex">
<div class="hexIn">
<a class="hexLink" href="#">
<img src="https://farm8.staticflickr.com/7163/6822904141_50277565c3.jpg" alt="" />
<h1>This is a title</h1>
<p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p>
</a>
</div>
</li>
<li class="hex">
<div class="hexIn">
<a class="hexLink" href="#">
<img src="https://farm4.staticflickr.com/3771/13199704015_72aa535bd7.jpg" alt="" />
<h1>This is a title</h1>
<p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p>
</a>
</div>
</li>
<li class="hex">
<div class="hexIn">
<a class="hexLink" href="#">
<img src="https://farm7.staticflickr.com/6083/6055581292_d94c2d90e3.jpg" alt="" />
<h1>This is a title</h1>
<p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p>
</a>
</div>
</li>
<li class="hex">
<div class="hexIn">
<a class="hexLink" href="#">
<img src="https://farm8.staticflickr.com/7187/6895047173_d4b1a0d798.jpg" alt="" />
<h1>This is a title</h1>
<p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p>
</a>
</div>
</li>
<li class="hex">
<div class="hexIn">
<a class="hexLink" href="#">
<img src="https://farm7.staticflickr.com/6083/6055581292_d94c2d90e3.jpg" alt="" />
<h1>This is a title</h1>
<p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p>
</a>
</div>
</li>
</ul>
<!-- <a id="fork" target="_blank" href="https://github.com/web-tiki/responsive-grid-of-hexagons">Fork on GitHub</a> -->
</section>
Any ideas what I’m doing wrong?