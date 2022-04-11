Hex Honeycomb Pattern

I’m building off of another codepen I found with rows of responsive hexagrams. Each hex has a hover affect where the top and bottom are supposed to come together. However there is a space between the top and bottom overlay section.

Here is my codepen https://codepen.io/aaron4osu/pen/YzYjXKY

here is the css

* { margin: 0; padding: 0; } body { } #hexGrid { display: flex; flex-wrap: wrap; width: 90%; margin: 0 auto; overflow: hidden; font-size: 15px; list-style-type: none; } .hex { position: relative; visibility:hidden; outline:1px solid transparent; /* fix for jagged edges in FF on hover transition */ } .hex::after{ content:''; display:block; padding-bottom: 86.602%; /* = 100 / tan(60) * 1.5 */ } .hexIn{ position: absolute; width:96%; padding-bottom: 110.851%; /* = width / sin(60) */ margin:0 2%; overflow: hidden; visibility: hidden; outline:1px solid transparent; /* fix for jagged edges in FF on hover transition */ -webkit-transform: rotate3d(0,0,1,-60deg) skewY(30deg); -ms-transform: rotate3d(0,0,1,-60deg) skewY(30deg); transform: rotate3d(0,0,1,-60deg) skewY(30deg); } .hexIn * { position: absolute; visibility: visible; outline:1px solid transparent; /* fix for jagged edges in FF on hover transition */ } .hexLink { display:block; width: 100%; height: 100%; text-align: center; color: #fff; overflow: hidden; -webkit-transform: skewY(-30deg) rotate3d(0,0,1,60deg); -ms-transform: skewY(-30deg) rotate3d(0,0,1,60deg); transform: skewY(-30deg) rotate3d(0,0,1,60deg); } /*** HEX CONTENT **********************************************************************/ .hex img { left: -100%; right: -100%; width: auto; height: 100%; margin: 0 auto; object-fit: cover; -webkit-transform: rotate3d(0,0,0,0deg); -ms-transform: rotate3d(0,0,0,0deg); transform: rotate3d(0,0,0,0deg); } .hex h1, .hex p { width: 100%; padding: 5%; box-sizing:border-box; /*background-color: rgba(0, 128, 128, 0.8);*/ background-color: rgba(137, 189, 33,0.8); font-weight: 300; -webkit-transition: -webkit-transform .2s ease-out, opacity .3s ease-out; transition: transform .2s ease-out, opacity .3s ease-out; } .hex h1 { color: #fff; font-weight: 600; bottom: 50%; padding-top:50%; font-size: 1.5em; z-index: 1; -webkit-transform:translate3d(0,-100%,0); -ms-transform:translate3d(0,-100%,0); transform:translate3d(0,-100%,0); } .hex h1::after { content: ''; position: absolute; bottom: 0; left: 45%; width: 10%; text-align: center; border-bottom: 1px solid #fff; } .hex p { color: #fff; font-weight: 600; top: 50%; padding-bottom:50%; -webkit-transform:translate3d(0,100%,0); -ms-transform:translate3d(0,100%,0); transform:translate3d(0,100%,0); } /*** HOVER EFFECT **********************************************************************/ .hexLink:hover h1, .hexLink:focus h1, .hexLink:hover p, .hexLink:focus p{ -webkit-transform:translate3d(0,0,0); -ms-transform:translate3d(0,0,0); transform:translate3d(0,0,0); } /*** HEXAGON SIZING AND EVEN ROW INDENTATION *****************************************************************/ @media (min-width:1201px) { /* <- 5-4 hexagons per row */ #hexGrid{ padding-bottom: 5.5% } .hex { width: 25%; /* = 100 / 4 */ } .hex:nth-child(7n+5){ /* first hexagon of even rows */ margin-left:12.5%; /* = width of .hex / 2 to indent even rows */ } } @media (max-width: 1200px) and (min-width:901px) { /* <- 4-3 hexagons per row */ #hexGrid{ padding-bottom: 7.4% } .hex { width: 33.333%; /* = 100 / 3 */ } .hex:nth-child(5n+4){ /* first hexagon of even rows */ margin-left:16.666%; /* = width of .hex / 2 to indent even rows */ } } @media (max-width: 900px) and (min-width:601px) { /* <- 3-2 hexagons per row */ #hexGrid{ padding-bottom: 7.4% } .hex { width: 33.333%; /* = 100 / 3 */ } .hex:nth-child(5n+4){ /* first hexagon of even rows */ margin-left:16.666%; /* = width of .hex / 2 to indent even rows */ } } @media (max-width: 600px) { /* <- 2-1 hexagons per row */ #hexGrid{ padding-bottom: 11.2% } .hex { width: 50%; /* = 100 / 3 */ } .hex:nth-child(3n+3){ /* first hexagon of even rows */ margin-left:25%; /* = width of .hex / 2 to indent even rows */ } } @media (max-width: 400px) { #hexGrid { font-size: 13px; } }

html

<section class="margin-1"> <div class="container"> <div class="row"> <div class="col-md-10 offset-md-1 col-lg-8 offset-lg-2"> <p class="text-center"><img class="theme_icon text-center" src="<?php bloginfo('stylesheet_directory'); ?>/assets/img/Signal-Logo-only.png" data-aos="fade-up" data-aos-delay="400"></p> <h2 class="heading3 text-center fadeInUpSmall grad-border-bottom mb-5">Content Marketing</h2> </div><!-- close col --> </div> </div> <ul id="hexGrid"> <li class="hex"> <div class="hexIn"> <a class="hexLink" href="#"> <img src="https://farm9.staticflickr.com/8461/8048823381_0fbc2d8efb.jpg" alt="" /> <h1>This is a title</h1> <p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p> </a> </div> </li> <li class="hex"> <div class="hexIn"> <a class="hexLink" href="#"> <img src="https://farm5.staticflickr.com/4144/5053682635_b348b24698.jpg" alt="" /> <h1>This is a title</h1> <p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p> </a> </div> </li> <li class="hex"> <div class="hexIn"> <a class="hexLink" href="#"> <img src="https://farm3.staticflickr.com/2827/10384422264_d9c7299146.jpg" alt="" /> <h1>This is a title</h1> <p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p> </a> </div> </li> <li class="hex"> <div class="hexIn"> <a class="hexLink" href="#"> <img src="https://farm7.staticflickr.com/6217/6216951796_e50778255c.jpg" alt="" /> <h1>This is a title</h1> <p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p> </a> </div> </li> <li class="hex"> <div class="hexIn"> <a class="hexLink" href="#"> <img src="https://farm7.staticflickr.com/6083/6055581292_d94c2d90e3.jpg" alt="" /> <h1>This is a title</h1> <p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p> </a> </div> </li> <li class="hex"> <div class="hexIn"> <a class="hexLink" href="#"> <img src="https://farm3.staticflickr.com/2827/10384422264_d9c7299146.jpg" alt="" /> <h1>This is a title</h1> <p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p> </a> </div> </li> <li class="hex"> <div class="hexIn"> <a class="hexLink" href="#"> <img src="https://farm8.staticflickr.com/7187/6895047173_d4b1a0d798.jpg" alt="" /> <h1>This is a title</h1> <p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p> </a> </div> </li> <li class="hex"> <div class="hexIn"> <a class="hexLink" href="#"> <img src="https://farm4.staticflickr.com/3766/12953056854_b8cdf14f21.jpg" alt="" /> <h1>This is a title</h1> <p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p> </a> </div> </li> <li class="hex"> <div class="hexIn"> <a class="hexLink" href="#"> <img src="https://farm7.staticflickr.com/6139/5986939269_10721b8017.jpg" alt="" /> <h1>This is a title</h1> <p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p> </a> </div> </li> <li class="hex"> <div class="hexIn"> <a class="hexLink" href="#"> <img src="https://farm8.staticflickr.com/7163/6822904141_50277565c3.jpg" alt="" /> <h1>This is a title</h1> <p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p> </a> </div> </li> <li class="hex"> <div class="hexIn"> <a class="hexLink" href="#"> <img src="https://farm4.staticflickr.com/3771/13199704015_72aa535bd7.jpg" alt="" /> <h1>This is a title</h1> <p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p> </a> </div> </li> <li class="hex"> <div class="hexIn"> <a class="hexLink" href="#"> <img src="https://farm7.staticflickr.com/6083/6055581292_d94c2d90e3.jpg" alt="" /> <h1>This is a title</h1> <p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p> </a> </div> </li> <li class="hex"> <div class="hexIn"> <a class="hexLink" href="#"> <img src="https://farm8.staticflickr.com/7187/6895047173_d4b1a0d798.jpg" alt="" /> <h1>This is a title</h1> <p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p> </a> </div> </li> <li class="hex"> <div class="hexIn"> <a class="hexLink" href="#"> <img src="https://farm7.staticflickr.com/6083/6055581292_d94c2d90e3.jpg" alt="" /> <h1>This is a title</h1> <p>Some sample text about the article this hexagon leads to</p> </a> </div> </li> </ul> <!-- <a id="fork" target="_blank" href="https://github.com/web-tiki/responsive-grid-of-hexagons">Fork on GitHub</a> --> </section>

Any ideas what I’m doing wrong?