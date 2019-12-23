Helping with substituting code to have page array populate

The web script that I’m using has a blank page that I’m trying to populate with data substituted from another db table named “u_paid_videos”, I’ve modified the existing file and tried numerous things without success. Maybe you can make suggestions as to how to get data from u_paid_videos’ to work with paid-videos/list’, array:
<?php
//if (IS_LOGGED == false || $pt->config->sell_videos_system == 'off' ) {
if (IS_LOGGED == false ) {
header("Location: " . PT_Link('login'));
exit();
}
$list = '<div class="text-center no-content-found empty_state"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round" class="feather feather-video-off"><path d="M16 16v1a2 2 0 0 1-2 2H3a2 2 0 0 1-2-2V7a2 2 0 0 1 2-2h2m5.66 0H14a2 2 0 0 1 2 2v3.34l1 1L23 7v10"></path><line x1="1" y1="1" x2="23" y2="23"></line></svg>' . $lang->no_videos_found_paid . '</div>';
$final = '';
//$type = 'videos';
//if (!empty($_GET['type']) && $_GET['type'] == 'movies' && $pt->config->movies_videos == 'on') {
// $get = $db->rawQuery('SELECT * FROM '.T_VIDEOS_TRSNS.' t WHERE `paid_id` = '.$user->id.' AND (SELECT id FROM '.T_VIDEOS.' WHERE id = t.video_id AND `is_movie` = 1 AND user_id NOT IN ('.implode(",", $pt->blocked_array).')) = video_id ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT 20');
// $type = 'movies';
//}
//else{
// $get = $db->rawQuery('SELECT * FROM '.T_VIDEOS_TRSNS.' t WHERE `paid_id` = '.$user->id.' AND (SELECT id FROM '.T_VIDEOS.' WHERE id = t.video_id AND `is_movie` != 1 AND user_id NOT IN ('.implode(",", $pt->blocked_array).')) = video_id ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT 20');
//$get = $db->where('paid_id', $user->id)->orderby('id', 'DESC')->get(T_VIDEOS_TRSNS, 20);
//}
//$get_paid_videos = array();
//if (!empty($get)) {
// foreach ($get as $key => $video_) {
// $fetched_video = $db->where('id', $video_->video_id)->getOne(T_VIDEOS);
// if (!empty($fetched_video)) {
// $fetched_video->tr_id = $video_->id;
// $get_paid_videos[] = $fetched_video;
// }
//}
//}
$get_videos = array();
if (!empty($get)) {
foreach ($get as $key => $video_) {
// $fetched_video = $db->where('id', $video_->video_id)->getOne(T_VIDEOS);
$fetched_video = $db->where('id', $video_->id_video)->getOne(u_paid_videos);
if (!empty($fetched_video)) {
$fetched_video->tr_id = $video_->id;
$get_videos[] = $fetched_video;
}
}
}
//$get_videos = $db->rawQuery("SELECT DISTINCT(v.id), v.*, upv.trans as paid_user, upv.time_date as time_date FROM u_paid_videos AS upv LEFT JOIN " . T_VIDEOS . " AS v ON (upv.id_video = v.id) WHERE upv.id_user = {$user->id} AND upv.time_date ORDER BY upv.id DESC");
//if (!empty($get_paid_videos)) {
//$len = count($get_paid_videos);
// foreach ($get_paid_videos as $key => $video) {
if (!empty($get_videos)) {
$len = count($get_videos);
foreach ($get_videos as $key => $video) {
$video = PT_GetVideoByID($video, 0, 0, 0);
$pt->last_video = false;
if ($key == $len - 1) {
$pt->last_video = true;
}
$final .= PT_LoadPage('paid-videos/list', array(
'ID' => $video->tr_id,
'USER_DATA' => $video->owner,
'THUMBNAIL' => $video->thumbnail,
'URL' => $video->url,
'TITLE' => $video->title,
'DESC' => $video->markup_description,
'VIEWS' => $video->views,
'TIME' => $video->time_ago,
'VIDEO_ID_' => PT_Slug($video->title, $video->video_id),
// 'GIF' => $video->gif
));
}
}
if (empty($final)) {
$final = $list;
}
$pt->page_url_ = $pt->config->site_url.'/paid-videos?type='.$type;
$pt->videos = $get_videos;
//$pt->videos = $get_paid_videos;
$pt->page = 'paid-videos';
$pt->title = $lang->paid_videos . ' | ' . $pt->config->title;
$pt->description = $pt->config->description;
$pt->keyword = $pt->config->keyword;
$pt->content = PT_LoadPage('paid-videos/content', array(
//'PAID_LIST' => $final
'VIDEOS' => $final,
'KEYWORD' => $keyword
));
any help is appreciated