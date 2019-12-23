Helping with substituting code to have page array populate

The web script that I’m using has a blank page that I’m trying to populate with data substituted from another db table named “u_paid_videos”, I’ve modified the existing file and tried numerous things without success. Maybe you can make suggestions as to how to get data from u_paid_videos’ to work with paid-videos/list’, array:

<?php //if (IS_LOGGED == false || $pt->config->sell_videos_system == 'off' ) { if (IS_LOGGED == false ) { header("Location: " . PT_Link('login')); exit(); } $list = '<div class="text-center no-content-found empty_state"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="24" height="24" viewBox="0 0 24 24" fill="none" stroke="currentColor" stroke-width="2" stroke-linecap="round" stroke-linejoin="round" class="feather feather-video-off"><path d="M16 16v1a2 2 0 0 1-2 2H3a2 2 0 0 1-2-2V7a2 2 0 0 1 2-2h2m5.66 0H14a2 2 0 0 1 2 2v3.34l1 1L23 7v10"></path><line x1="1" y1="1" x2="23" y2="23"></line></svg>' . $lang->no_videos_found_paid . '</div>'; $final = ''; //$type = 'videos'; //if (!empty($_GET['type']) && $_GET['type'] == 'movies' && $pt->config->movies_videos == 'on') { // $get = $db->rawQuery('SELECT * FROM '.T_VIDEOS_TRSNS.' t WHERE `paid_id` = '.$user->id.' AND (SELECT id FROM '.T_VIDEOS.' WHERE id = t.video_id AND `is_movie` = 1 AND user_id NOT IN ('.implode(",", $pt->blocked_array).')) = video_id ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT 20'); // $type = 'movies'; //} //else{ // $get = $db->rawQuery('SELECT * FROM '.T_VIDEOS_TRSNS.' t WHERE `paid_id` = '.$user->id.' AND (SELECT id FROM '.T_VIDEOS.' WHERE id = t.video_id AND `is_movie` != 1 AND user_id NOT IN ('.implode(",", $pt->blocked_array).')) = video_id ORDER BY id DESC LIMIT 20'); //$get = $db->where('paid_id', $user->id)->orderby('id', 'DESC')->get(T_VIDEOS_TRSNS, 20); //} //$get_paid_videos = array(); //if (!empty($get)) { // foreach ($get as $key => $video_) { // $fetched_video = $db->where('id', $video_->video_id)->getOne(T_VIDEOS); // if (!empty($fetched_video)) { // $fetched_video->tr_id = $video_->id; // $get_paid_videos[] = $fetched_video; // } //} //} $get_videos = array(); if (!empty($get)) { foreach ($get as $key => $video_) { // $fetched_video = $db->where('id', $video_->video_id)->getOne(T_VIDEOS); $fetched_video = $db->where('id', $video_->id_video)->getOne(u_paid_videos); if (!empty($fetched_video)) { $fetched_video->tr_id = $video_->id; $get_videos[] = $fetched_video; } } } //$get_videos = $db->rawQuery("SELECT DISTINCT(v.id), v.*, upv.trans as paid_user, upv.time_date as time_date FROM u_paid_videos AS upv LEFT JOIN " . T_VIDEOS . " AS v ON (upv.id_video = v.id) WHERE upv.id_user = {$user->id} AND upv.time_date ORDER BY upv.id DESC"); //if (!empty($get_paid_videos)) { //$len = count($get_paid_videos); // foreach ($get_paid_videos as $key => $video) { if (!empty($get_videos)) { $len = count($get_videos); foreach ($get_videos as $key => $video) { $video = PT_GetVideoByID($video, 0, 0, 0); $pt->last_video = false; if ($key == $len - 1) { $pt->last_video = true; } $final .= PT_LoadPage('paid-videos/list', array( 'ID' => $video->tr_id, 'USER_DATA' => $video->owner, 'THUMBNAIL' => $video->thumbnail, 'URL' => $video->url, 'TITLE' => $video->title, 'DESC' => $video->markup_description, 'VIEWS' => $video->views, 'TIME' => $video->time_ago, 'VIDEO_ID_' => PT_Slug($video->title, $video->video_id), // 'GIF' => $video->gif )); } } if (empty($final)) { $final = $list; } $pt->page_url_ = $pt->config->site_url.'/paid-videos?type='.$type; $pt->videos = $get_videos; //$pt->videos = $get_paid_videos; $pt->page = 'paid-videos'; $pt->title = $lang->paid_videos . ' | ' . $pt->config->title; $pt->description = $pt->config->description; $pt->keyword = $pt->config->keyword; $pt->content = PT_LoadPage('paid-videos/content', array( //'PAID_LIST' => $final 'VIDEOS' => $final, 'KEYWORD' => $keyword ));

any help is appreciated