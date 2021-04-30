Help with writing mocha/jest test for the deep copy function (inheritance)

When cloning an array or object, the biggest danger is when both arrays have the same reference to a part of the original array, so that adding information to one array results in the other array changing as well.

You could start with a test that when given an empty array, you get an empty array that is different from the one that was given.

There’s a number of different ways to check if two arrays are different, but an easy way to start with is to add something to one array, and compare the array length.

describe("clones an array", function () { it("clones an empty array", function () { const empty = []; const cloned = deepClone(empty); empty.push("original array"); expect(empty.length).to.not.equal(cloned.length); }); });

Write code to make that test pass, refactor if needed, then add a new test for a new feature, such as a nested array being properly and deeply cloned:

it("clones a nested array", function () { const original = [ ["to be cloned"] ]; const cloned = deepClone(empty); original[0].push("original array"); expect(original[0].length).to.not.equal(cloned[0].length); });

Then you could do something similar with cloning objects too.