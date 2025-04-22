Help with Wordpress CF7 Form CSS Styling

Attn Wordpress CSS Experts

I have used the following the CSS code snippet to change CF7 Form styling for the input field B/G color & border color.

.wpcf7 input[type=text],
.wpcf7 input[type=email],
.wpcf7 input[type=tel],
.wpcf7 textarea
{
    background-color: #e0e0e0;
	  border: 1px solid #2F2F2F;
}

The CF7 Form on the front end looks like:

Screenshot_183
However, I am struggling with the code syntax for the ‘How Many People’ field.

CF7 Form Backend Form screenshot

Screenshot

Anyone care to share the CSS line for the ‘How Many People’ field ?

Unfortunately, the line below isn’t working.

.wpcf7 input[type=select],

Thanks in Advance.

The select isn’t a type of input it’s a select element.

e.g. So use this instead

.wpcf7 select,

Note that there is also limited styling availability for css on select elements but that’s about to change (and has changed in chrome and edge already).

