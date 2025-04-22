Help with Wordpress CF7 Form CSS Styling

Attn Wordpress CSS Experts

I have used the following the CSS code snippet to change CF7 Form styling for the input field B/G color & border color.

.wpcf7 input[type=text], .wpcf7 input[type=email], .wpcf7 input[type=tel], .wpcf7 textarea { background-color: #e0e0e0; border: 1px solid #2F2F2F; }

The CF7 Form on the front end looks like:

However, I am struggling with the code syntax for the ‘How Many People’ field.

CF7 Form Backend Form screenshot

Screenshot

Anyone care to share the CSS line for the ‘How Many People’ field ?

Unfortunately, the line below isn’t working.

.wpcf7 input[type=select],

Thanks in Advance.