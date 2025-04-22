Help with Wordpress CF7 Form CSS Styling

Attn Wordpress CSS Experts
I have used the following the CSS code snippet to change CF7 Form styling for the input field B/G color & border color.
.wpcf7 input[type=text],
.wpcf7 input[type=email],
.wpcf7 input[type=tel],
.wpcf7 textarea
{
background-color: #e0e0e0;
border: 1px solid #2F2F2F;
}
The CF7 Form on the front end looks like:
However, I am struggling with the code syntax for the ‘How Many People’ field.
CF7 Form Backend Form screenshot
Anyone care to share the CSS line for the ‘How Many People’ field ?
Unfortunately, the line below isn’t working.
.wpcf7 input[type=select],
Thanks in Advance.