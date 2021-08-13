Help with widening center box

I have some text in a centered box, but it’s narrow and the text inside is wrapping. I can’t seem to figure out how to keep it centered and expand the box (marquee) so the text doesn’t wrap.
#marqueecontainer{
display:block;
height:45vh;
padding: 0vw;
background-color: transparent;
border: 3px solid #000000;
justify-content: center;
}
#marquee {
display:block;
height:35vh;
width: 100%;
border: 2px solid #ff5555;
}
#marquee p {
font: 4.0vw arial;
color: #667766;
}
<div id="marqueecontainer">
<div id="marquee">
<p>
text text<br>
text text<br>
text text</p>
</div>
</div>
any help is appreciated