Help with widening center box

HTML & CSS
#1

I have some text in a centered box, but it’s narrow and the text inside is wrapping. I can’t seem to figure out how to keep it centered and expand the box (marquee) so the text doesn’t wrap.

	#marqueecontainer{
	display:block;
	height:45vh;
	padding: 0vw;
	background-color: transparent;
	border: 3px solid #000000;
	justify-content: center;
	}

	#marquee {
	display:block;
	height:35vh;
	width: 100%;
	border: 2px solid #ff5555;
	}

	       #marquee p {
	       font: 4.0vw arial;
	       color: #667766;
        }

<div id="marqueecontainer">
<div id="marquee">
	<p>
        text text<br>
	text text<br>
	text text</p>
	</div>
	</div>

any help is appreciated

#2

Is the text really wrapping or is it due to the breaks (<br>) you have in the paragraph?

#3

Thanks for your reply. If the box was wider the text line would unwrap, I believe. Currently, a line like this:

If the box was wider the text line would unwrap<br>

appears like this:

If the box was wider the text line 
would unwrap<br>

any additional help is welcomed