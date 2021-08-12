Help with widening center box

I have some text in a centered box, but it’s narrow and the text inside is wrapping. I can’t seem to figure out how to keep it centered and expand the box (marquee) so the text doesn’t wrap.

#marqueecontainer{ display:block; height:45vh; padding: 0vw; background-color: transparent; border: 3px solid #000000; justify-content: center; } #marquee { display:block; height:35vh; width: 100%; border: 2px solid #ff5555; } #marquee p { font: 4.0vw arial; color: #667766; } <div id="marqueecontainer"> <div id="marquee"> <p> text text<br> text text<br> text text</p> </div> </div>

any help is appreciated