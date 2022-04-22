Help with verticall aligning a unicode symbol

HTML & CSS
#1

I’ve tried several things with this code below. The Text4 line has a unicode symbol, that displays too high above the text line.
I’ve tried vertical align baseline, sub and various -2px heights, without success.

When I use the negative heights, it creates a gap between the Text4 and Text5 lines.
Any suggestions are welcomed.

<p>
<span class="title">Text Text Text</span><br>

Text1 Text1 Text1<br>

Text1Text2 Text2<br>

<span class="list">1. Text3 Text3 Text3<br>

2. Text4</span><span class="arrow">&#129175;</span> <span class="list">Text4<br>

3. Text5 Text5 Text5 Text5<br>
</span>
</p>


.arrow {
vertical-align: baseline;
font: 4.5vw arial;
}
#2

text-top seems to work if I also added the line-height to it.

.arrow {
vertical-align: text-top;
font: 4.5vw arial;
  line-height:1;
}

#3

Many thanks for your reply.
text-top and line height 1.5, look good, to me, thanks, but it creates a gap between the Text4 and Text5 lines, still.
Any additional suggestions are welcomed.