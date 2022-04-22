Help with verticall aligning a unicode symbol

I’ve tried several things with this code below. The Text4 line has a unicode symbol, that displays too high above the text line.

I’ve tried vertical align baseline, sub and various -2px heights, without success.

When I use the negative heights, it creates a gap between the Text4 and Text5 lines.

Any suggestions are welcomed.

<p> <span class="title">Text Text Text</span><br> Text1 Text1 Text1<br> Text1Text2 Text2<br> <span class="list">1. Text3 Text3 Text3<br> 2. Text4</span><span class="arrow">🢗</span> <span class="list">Text4<br> 3. Text5 Text5 Text5 Text5<br> </span> </p>