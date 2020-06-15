Help with vertical line spacing in responsive/mobile view

(thanks for all previous help in html/css)
Now, I have these lines of text that display successfully in responsive/mobile view, using the code below.
I’d like to close the gap between each of the three horizintal lines.
I am looking for guidance/suggestion on how to do that.
<section class="animation3">
<span class="text1">TEXT</span><span id="square"></span><span class="text">TEXT TEXT</span>
</section>
<section class="animation3-1">
<span class="text2">TEXT2</span><span id="square"></span><span class="text1">MORE TEXT</span>
</section>
<section class="animation3-3">
<span class="text1">TEXT</span><span id="square"></span><span class="text2">SOME MORE</span>
</section>
@media only screen and (max-width: 640px){
.animation3 {
width: 95%;
}
.animation3 span {
align-items: center;
}
.animation3-1 {
width: 95%;
}
.animation3-1 span {
align-items: center;
}
.animation3-3 {
width: 95%;
}
.animation3-3 span {
align-items: center;
}
.text1 {
font-size:5vw;
color: #ccc;
}
#square {
width: 3vw;
height: 3vw;
margin: 0px 3px 0px 3px;
background-color: #800000;
}
.text2 {
font-size:5vw;
color:#fff;
}
}