Help with vertical aligning a unicode symbol

I’ve tried several things with this code below. The Text4 line has a unicode symbol, that displays too high above the text line.
I’ve tried vertical align baseline, sub and various -2px heights, without success.
When I use the negative heights, it creates a gap between the Text4 and Text5 lines.
Any suggestions are welcomed.
<p>
<span class="title">Text Text Text</span><br>
Text1 Text1 Text1<br>
Text1Text2 Text2<br>
<span class="list">1. Text3 Text3 Text3<br>
2. Text4</span><span class="arrow">🢗</span> <span class="list">Text4<br>
3. Text5 Text5 Text5 Text5<br>
</span>
</p>
.arrow {
vertical-align: baseline;
font: 4.5vw arial;
}
text-top seems to work if I also added the line-height to it.
.arrow {
vertical-align: text-top;
font: 4.5vw arial;
line-height:1;
}
Many thanks for your reply.
text-top and line height 1.5, look good, to me, thanks, but it creates a gap between the Text4 and Text5 lines, still.
Any additional suggestions are welcomed.
SamA74
April 23, 2022, 9:08am
#5
You can also use relative positioning to nudge text off from its default position.
.arrow{
position: relative;
top: 0.1em; /* Adjust to suit */
}
Using relative won’t affect the flow of other surrounding characters.
On a side note, semantically your list should be an
ol, not a span within a paragraph littered with line breaks.