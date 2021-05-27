Help with Upload javascript

Thanks for all of your previous help.
I am testing this new code, where video is captured/recorded successfully. However, I don’t have the upload part correct. Nothing happens upon selecting the upload button:

<button id="button1" onclick="startRecording()">Start</button>
<button id="button2" onclick="endRecording()">Stop</button>

<button id="fileupload">Upload File</button>

<video id="video" autoplay="autoplay" controls="controls" poster="/thumbnail.jpg" type="video/mp4" muted playsInline><source src="source.mp4" type="video/mp4"></video>

function supportsRecording(mimeType)
{
    if (!window.MediaRecorder)
        return false;
    if (!MediaRecorder.isTypeSupported)
        return mimeType.startsWith("audio/mp4") || mimeType.startsWith("video/mp4");
    return MediaRecorder.isTypeSupported(mimeType);
}

var video = document.querySelector('#video');

let blobs = [];
let stream;
let mediaRecorder;
async function startRecording()
{
    stream = await navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({ audio: true, video: true });
    mediaRecorder = new MediaRecorder(stream);
    mediaRecorder.ondataavailable = (event) => {
       // Let's append blobs for now, we could also upload them to the network.
       if (event.data)
            blobs.push(event.data);
    }
    mediaRecorder.onstop = doPreview;
    // Let's receive 1 second blobs
    mediaRecorder.start(1000);
}
function endRecording()
{
    // Let's stop capture and recording
    mediaRecorder.stop();
    stream.getTracks().forEach(track => track.stop());
}
function doPreview()
{
    if (!blobs.length)
        return;
    // Let's concatenate blobs to preview the recorded content
    video.src = URL.createObjectURL(new Blob(blobs, { type: mediaRecorder.mimeType }));
}

//////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

async function uploadFile() {
    let formData = new FormData();
    formData.append("file", fileupload.files[0]);
    await fetch('/upload.php', {
      method: "POST",
      body: formData
    });
    alert('The file has been uploaded successfully.');
}

Any assistance is appreciated.