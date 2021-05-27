Help with Upload javascript

Thanks for all of your previous help.

I am testing this new code, where video is captured/recorded successfully. However, I don’t have the upload part correct. Nothing happens upon selecting the upload button:

<button id="button1" onclick="startRecording()">Start</button> <button id="button2" onclick="endRecording()">Stop</button> <button id="fileupload">Upload File</button> <video id="video" autoplay="autoplay" controls="controls" poster="/thumbnail.jpg" type="video/mp4" muted playsInline><source src="source.mp4" type="video/mp4"></video>

function supportsRecording(mimeType) { if (!window.MediaRecorder) return false; if (!MediaRecorder.isTypeSupported) return mimeType.startsWith("audio/mp4") || mimeType.startsWith("video/mp4"); return MediaRecorder.isTypeSupported(mimeType); } var video = document.querySelector('#video'); let blobs = []; let stream; let mediaRecorder; async function startRecording() { stream = await navigator.mediaDevices.getUserMedia({ audio: true, video: true }); mediaRecorder = new MediaRecorder(stream); mediaRecorder.ondataavailable = (event) => { // Let's append blobs for now, we could also upload them to the network. if (event.data) blobs.push(event.data); } mediaRecorder.onstop = doPreview; // Let's receive 1 second blobs mediaRecorder.start(1000); } function endRecording() { // Let's stop capture and recording mediaRecorder.stop(); stream.getTracks().forEach(track => track.stop()); } function doPreview() { if (!blobs.length) return; // Let's concatenate blobs to preview the recorded content video.src = URL.createObjectURL(new Blob(blobs, { type: mediaRecorder.mimeType })); } ////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////// async function uploadFile() { let formData = new FormData(); formData.append("file", fileupload.files[0]); await fetch('/upload.php', { method: "POST", body: formData }); alert('The file has been uploaded successfully.'); }

Any assistance is appreciated.