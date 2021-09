Help with Upload functionality

Yup.

console.log before and after every line until you figure out which line is screwing the code up and what path through the if/elses it’s taking.

Then you can figure out why that line may be A) being called when you dont expect it to, or B) failing silently, if the console isnt reporting an error.

In this particular case, I would start with a console.log at the start of saveToDiskOrOpenNewTab, one before the line that assigns the button its onclick listener, one in both of the if/else clauses for enabling the button, and one inside the onclick listener.

That way you can be sure that the function was called, that it enabled the button, and that when you click the button, you know if the listener was properly attached.