Help with understanding what this says/does

PHP
#63

Thanks again, yes that was it, defining the wallet.
I am now attempting to add the ability to deduct 0.5 from the $wallet if there is enough money. I tried this without success (no deduction):

	$wallet = $user->wallet;

//Wallet check
if (empty($error) && $_POST['set_p_v'] == 0 && $wallet <1){
	$error = "not enough money in Wallet: ".$wallet;
}

if (empty($error) && $_POST['set_p_v'] == 0 && $wallet >=1) {
$data_update['$user->wallet'] = (float)$wallet - 0.5; }

I look forward to any com ments…
Thanks again