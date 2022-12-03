Help with understanding what this says/does

Thanks again, yes that was it, defining the wallet.

I am now attempting to add the ability to deduct 0.5 from the $wallet if there is enough money. I tried this without success (no deduction):

$wallet = $user->wallet; //Wallet check if (empty($error) && $_POST['set_p_v'] == 0 && $wallet <1){ $error = "not enough money in Wallet: ".$wallet; } if (empty($error) && $_POST['set_p_v'] == 0 && $wallet >=1) { $data_update['$user->wallet'] = (float)$wallet - 0.5; }

I look forward to any com ments…

Thanks again