Help with understanding what this says/does

Can you let me know what this code below says and does? This is from a web video script that I have (but didn’t develop):

if (!empty($_POST['set_p_v'])) { if (($pt->config->sell_videos_system == 'on' && $pt->config->who_sell == 'pro_users' && $pt->user->is_pro) || ($pt->config->sell_videos_system == 'on' && $pt->config->who_sell == 'users') || ($pt->config->sell_videos_system == 'on' && $pt->user->admin) && !empty($_POST['set_p_v'])) { if (!empty($_POST['set_p_v']) || (in_array('set_p_v', array_keys($_POST)) && $_POST['set_p_v'] < 0)) { if (!is_numeric($_POST['set_p_v']) || $_POST['set_p_v'] < 0 || (($pt->config->com_type == 0 && $_POST['set_p_v'] <= $pt->config->admin_com_sell_videos)) ) { $error = $lang->video_price_error." ".($pt->config->com_type == 0 ? $pt->config->admin_com_sell_videos : 0); }

I know that “set_p_v” is the ‘buy price’ and I believe pt is the initials of the web script name. And in particular also I’m interested to know what specifcally causes the ‘video_price_error’ message. I look forward to any assistance. Thanks.