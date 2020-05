Hi,

The slider doesn’t seem to be covered by the header (unless the page has scrolled) but I do see that if I refresh then occasionally the page scrolls a little all by itself and the swiper slides a little way under the header although you can just slide it back down.

In the devtools console there are a number of errors such as swiper not defined and some font files missing so I would look at fixing those first as this doesn’t seem to be a css issue.

Uncaught ReferenceError: Swiper is not defined

The height of the swiper is controlled here.

@media screen and (max-width: 736px) { #page-slider .swiper-slide { height: 40vmin !important; } }

You can make it bigger by increasing the height but that won;t stop the strange scroll effect on page load which is probably caused by one of your scripts malfunctioning. If you can fix those issues and the problem still occurs we can take a look again