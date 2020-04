Hello all, I’ve encountered a problem while fixing some things on my website since I’ve imported a demo without backup.

Now, the slider header only shows half on mobile. I’ve attached a picture. I know this is occurring probably because of transparent header being turned on. Is there a way to keep transparent header on in desktop version and have it not being cut like the picture below on mobile? I’ve linked my website below as well. Thanks.

Link: https://cavemen.com.sg