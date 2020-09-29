Help with this recursive function

I need to create a recursive function to loop an array for a certain number. if the array length is smaller then run the function again until the loop counter is equal to the required max loop number.
I wrote this, but it is looping all array again:
let counter = 0
let words = 'ABC'
let maxLoop = 5
let bigArray = []
function go () {
let wordsArray = words.split('')
for (let i = 0; i < wordsArray.length; i++) {
counter++
bigArray.push(wordsArray[i])
}
if (counter < maxLoop && maxLoop >= counter) {
bigArray.map(num => num + counter)
go()
}
}
The result is: [“A”, “B”, “C”, “A”, “B”, “C”]
and it should be: [“A”, “B”, “C”, “A”, “B”]
How to solve it?