Help with this recursive function

I need to create a recursive function to loop an array for a certain number. if the array length is smaller then run the function again until the loop counter is equal to the required max loop number.

I wrote this, but it is looping all array again:

let counter = 0 let words = 'ABC' let maxLoop = 5 let bigArray = [] function go () { let wordsArray = words.split('') for (let i = 0; i < wordsArray.length; i++) { counter++ bigArray.push(wordsArray[i]) } if (counter < maxLoop && maxLoop >= counter) { bigArray.map(num => num + counter) go() } }

The result is: [“A”, “B”, “C”, “A”, “B”, “C”]

and it should be: [“A”, “B”, “C”, “A”, “B”]

How to solve it?