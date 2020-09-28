Help with this recursive function

JavaScript
#1

I need to create a recursive function to loop an array for a certain number. if the array length is smaller then run the function again until the loop counter is equal to the required max loop number.
I wrote this, but it is looping all array again:

    let counter  = 0
    let words    = 'ABC'
    let maxLoop  = 5
    let bigArray = []

    function go () {
        let wordsArray = words.split('')
        for (let i = 0; i < wordsArray.length; i++) {
            counter++
            bigArray.push(wordsArray[i])
        }
        if (counter < maxLoop && maxLoop >= counter) {
            bigArray.map(num => num + counter)
            go()
        }
    }

The result is: [“A”, “B”, “C”, “A”, “B”, “C”]
and it should be: [“A”, “B”, “C”, “A”, “B”]

How to solve it?