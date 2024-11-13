Help with Tax Calculator

JavaScript
1

I am a designer first and foremost, html and css make sense to me. JS has been a whole new nightmare. I love it but I am going the self-taught route. My workplace knows I am pretty good at figuring computer things out so I was asked to put together a calculator for our prepay forms.

I am trying to take the total found in the first half and then figure out the sales tax based off of the subtotal and the tax rates for specific counties. We have about 5 counties that we serve. Currently I have the subtotal being figured out using a checkbox section so they can choose multiple services. And then for tax I have a drop down menu.

Any help would be appreciated. I feel like I have been smashing my head against the wall for the last two weeks trying to learn as much as I can.

document.body.innerHTML ; //refreshes page

const recalculateText = document.querySelector(".recalculate-text");
const checkboxContainer = document.querySelector("#checkbox-container");
let total = 0;

const formatter = new Intl.NumberFormat('en-US', {
  style: 'currency',
  currency: 'USD'
});

checkboxContainer.addEventListener('change'); e => {
  if (e.target.tagName == "INPUT") {
    const floatValue = parseFloat(e.target.value);
    if (e.target.checked) {
      total += floatValue;
    } else {
      total -= floatValue;
    }
  }

  recalculateText.innerHTML = formatter.format(total);
});

var county = document.getElementById("dropDown"); //the element getting got is the dropDown list
var subtotal = document.getElementById("recalculateText");
var dropDown = county;

function taxCalculation() { //declaring function as taxCalculation
const "county1" = 0.738;
const "county2" = 0.7875;
const "county3" = 0;
const "county4" = 0.738;
const "county5" = 0.738;

dropDown.addEventListener("change"); event => ;{ //declaring what change is paying attention to

// trying to get subtotal of calculatetext * (1 + county / 100)

 if (event.target.tagName == "option") {
    const floatValue = parseFloat(event.target.value);
    if (event.target.select) {
      "subtotal" * (1 + "county" / 100);
    } else {
      "0";
    }
  }
});
}
2

Okay. Let’s start with a basic Array so my brain doesnt melt too much.

const taxrates = [0.738,0.7875,0,0.738,0.738]

(Note that an array is 0-indexed; so taxrates[0] is 0.738.)

You dont show us your select box, but i assume your code is something like…
<option value="1">county1</option>

Let’s… simplify the referncing a bit.

We already know we’re looking at dropDown.
A <select> element’s value matches the current selected option’s value.
So we dont need to do all the event.target stuff.

let tax = 0;
dropDown.addEventListener(“change”, (event) => {
   const selected = parseInt(dropDown.value); //Need it to be an Int, so we can reference the array.
   //Something must be selected - otherwise we wouldnt be in this event... so there is no "else".
   tax = total * (1 + (taxrates[selected] /100))
   // And then do whatever you need to do with the tax value.
 });