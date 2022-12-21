Help with SweetAlert and submit button

This SweetAlert works successfully upon the Form submitting:

$('#upload-form').on('submit',function(e){ e.preventDefault(); var form = $('form'); swal.fire({ title: "Are you sure?", type: "warning", showCancelButton: true, confirmButtonColor: "#DD6B55", confirmButtonText: "Yes, submit it!", closeOnConfirm: false }, function(isConfirm){ console.log("sdfsf"); if (isConfirm) form.submit(); }); });

however, it doesn’t display for longer than two seconds, before the Form automatically submits.

The SweetAlert is supposed to stay displayed and allow the confirm button to be selected to proceed.

(this is different than my other posting, in that this code is not in the BeforeSend function - thanks for the replies).

Any assistance is welcomed…

(It was suggested to make the Submit button a button that opens the alert, and make the Form’s submit-btn button the swal confirmButton…but I’m not sure how to do that (but I’ve tried))