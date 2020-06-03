Help with setting up GitHub

I am learning how to code with PHP and when asking for coding help, often I see people recommending to use GitHub for coding examples.

I know nothing about GitHub, but thought I’d try to get it set up, but I’m completely lost with what to do. I’ve created a repository. That is it. I don’t understand where I create my php and css files.

Can anyone help me through the process of setting up what I need to give example code for others to help me with. (Or is there a different program I should be using that would be better for this?)

Thank you.

Github itself has awesome documentation on this: https://help.github.com/en/github/getting-started-with-github

Github has made the coding much easier. You can save your coding snippets in it or even you can access the public repositories shared by the developers. Best and Supportive platform for the developers.