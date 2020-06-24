Help with responsive code/media query

I have this code (below) where three words display horizontally across the mobile view of the web page, like this:
text1 and then text2 and then text3. But, I’d like those words to display like so:
text1
text2
text3
(like it does in the pc/desktop screen view).
Also, the squares don’t display at all, in the mobile view (but display in the pc/desktop screen view).
Ultimately, I’d like the mobile view to display like this:
text1 square1
text2 square2
text3 square3
Any help with my media query/responsive code below, to reach my goal, is appreciated.
@media only screen and (max-width: 480px){
.animation-box3 {
width: 95%;
margin: 1% auto 0;
}
.animation-box31 {
width: 95%;
margin: 2% auto 0;
}
.animation-box31 span {
font-size: 4vw;
}
.square1
{
width: 3vw;
height: 3vw;
background-color: #ccc;
}
.animation-box32 {
width: 95%;
margin: 2% auto 0;
}
.animation-box32 span {
font-size: 4vw;
}
.square2
{
width: 3vw;
height: 3vw;
background-color: #ccc;
}
.animation-box33 {
width: 95%;
margin: 2% auto 0;
}
.animation-box33 span {
font-size: 4vw;
}
.square3
{
width: 3vw;
height: 3vw;
background-color: #ccc;
}
}
@media only screen and (max-width: 600px){
.animation-box3 {
margin: 1% auto 0;
}
.animation-box31 {
width: 95%;
margin: 1% auto 0;
}
.animation-box31 span {
font-size: 4vw;
}
.square1
{
width: 3vw;
height: 3vw;
background-color: #ccc;
}
.animation-box32 {
width: 95%;
margin: 2% auto 0;
}
.animation-box32 span {
font-size: 4vw;
}
.square2
{
width: 3vw;
height: 3vw;
background-color: #ccc;
}
.animation-box33 {
width: 95%;
margin: 2% auto 0;
}
.animation-box33 span {
font-size: 4vw;
}
.square3
{
width: 3vw;
height: 3vw;
background-color: #ccc;
}
}
@media only screen and (max-width: 812px){
.animation-box3 {
margin: 1% auto 0;
}
.animation-box31 {
width: 95%;
margin: 2% auto 0;
}
.animation-box31 span {
font-size: 4vw;
}
.squares1
{
width: 3vw;
height: 3vw;
background-color: #ccc;
}
.animation-box32 {
width: 95%;
margin: 2% auto 0;
}
.animation-box32 span {
font-size: 4vw;
}
.square2
{
width: 3vw;
height: 3vw;
background-color: #ccc;
}
.animation-box33 {
width: 95%;
margin: 2% auto 0;
}
.animation-box33 span {
font-size: 4vw;
}
.square3
{
width: 3vw;
height: 3vw;
background-color: #ccc;
}
}
And here’s the html:
<section class="animation-box3">
<span class="animation-box31">
<span class="text1">textwords</span><span class="square1"></span><span class="text1-1">morewords</span>
</span>
<span class="animation-box32">
<span class="text2">textwords</span><span class="square2"></span><span class="text2-1">morewords</span>
</span>
<span class="animation-box33">
<span class="text3">textwords</span><span class="square3"></span><span class="text3-1">morewords</span>
</span>
</section>
How can I get the squares to display and how can I get the text and square lined up, with the responsive code; like so:
text1 square1
text2 square2
text3 square3
any help/tips/suggestions/guidance/examples are welcomed