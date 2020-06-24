Help with responsive code/media query

I have this code (below) where three words display horizontally across the mobile view of the web page, like this:

text1 and then text2 and then text3. But, I’d like those words to display like so:

text1

text2

text3

(like it does in the pc/desktop screen view).

Also, the squares don’t display at all, in the mobile view (but display in the pc/desktop screen view).

Ultimately, I’d like the mobile view to display like this:

text1 square1

text2 square2

text3 square3

Any help with my media query/responsive code below, to reach my goal, is appreciated.

@media only screen and (max-width: 480px){ .animation-box3 { width: 95%; margin: 1% auto 0; } .animation-box31 { width: 95%; margin: 2% auto 0; } .animation-box31 span { font-size: 4vw; } .square1 { width: 3vw; height: 3vw; background-color: #ccc; } .animation-box32 { width: 95%; margin: 2% auto 0; } .animation-box32 span { font-size: 4vw; } .square2 { width: 3vw; height: 3vw; background-color: #ccc; } .animation-box33 { width: 95%; margin: 2% auto 0; } .animation-box33 span { font-size: 4vw; } .square3 { width: 3vw; height: 3vw; background-color: #ccc; } } @media only screen and (max-width: 600px){ .animation-box3 { margin: 1% auto 0; } .animation-box31 { width: 95%; margin: 1% auto 0; } .animation-box31 span { font-size: 4vw; } .square1 { width: 3vw; height: 3vw; background-color: #ccc; } .animation-box32 { width: 95%; margin: 2% auto 0; } .animation-box32 span { font-size: 4vw; } .square2 { width: 3vw; height: 3vw; background-color: #ccc; } .animation-box33 { width: 95%; margin: 2% auto 0; } .animation-box33 span { font-size: 4vw; } .square3 { width: 3vw; height: 3vw; background-color: #ccc; } } @media only screen and (max-width: 812px){ .animation-box3 { margin: 1% auto 0; } .animation-box31 { width: 95%; margin: 2% auto 0; } .animation-box31 span { font-size: 4vw; } .squares1 { width: 3vw; height: 3vw; background-color: #ccc; } .animation-box32 { width: 95%; margin: 2% auto 0; } .animation-box32 span { font-size: 4vw; } .square2 { width: 3vw; height: 3vw; background-color: #ccc; } .animation-box33 { width: 95%; margin: 2% auto 0; } .animation-box33 span { font-size: 4vw; } .square3 { width: 3vw; height: 3vw; background-color: #ccc; } }

And here’s the html:

<section class="animation-box3"> <span class="animation-box31"> <span class="text1">textwords</span><span class="square1"></span><span class="text1-1">morewords</span> </span> <span class="animation-box32"> <span class="text2">textwords</span><span class="square2"></span><span class="text2-1">morewords</span> </span> <span class="animation-box33"> <span class="text3">textwords</span><span class="square3"></span><span class="text3-1">morewords</span> </span> </section>

How can I get the squares to display and how can I get the text and square lined up, with the responsive code; like so:

text1 square1

text2 square2

text3 square3

any help/tips/suggestions/guidance/examples are welcomed