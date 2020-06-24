Help with responsive code/media query

I have this code (below) where three words display horizontally across the mobile view of the web page, like this:
text1 and then text2 and then text3. But, I’d like those words to display like so:

text1
text2
text3
(like it does in the pc/desktop screen view).

Also, the squares don’t display at all, in the mobile view (but display in the pc/desktop screen view).

Ultimately, I’d like the mobile view to display like this:

text1 square1
text2 square2
text3 square3

Any help with my media query/responsive code below, to reach my goal, is appreciated.

@media only screen and (max-width: 480px){
  .animation-box3 {
    width: 95%;
     margin: 1% auto 0;
  }

      .animation-box31 {
        width: 95%;
       margin: 2% auto 0;
}

  .animation-box31 span {
  font-size: 4vw;
  }

  .square1
  {
  width: 3vw;
  height: 3vw;
  background-color: #ccc;
}

      .animation-box32 {
        width: 95%;
       margin: 2% auto 0;
}

  .animation-box32 span {
  font-size: 4vw;
  }

  .square2
  {
  width: 3vw;
  height: 3vw;
  background-color: #ccc;
}

 .animation-box33 {
  width: 95%;
  margin: 2% auto 0;
}

  .animation-box33 span {
  font-size: 4vw;
  }

  .square3
  {
  width: 3vw;
  height: 3vw;
  background-color: #ccc;
}
}


@media only screen and (max-width: 600px){
  .animation-box3 {
   margin: 1% auto 0;
  }

    .animation-box31 {
      width: 95%;
       margin: 1% auto 0;
  }

  .animation-box31 span {
  font-size: 4vw;

  }

  .square1
  {
  width: 3vw;
  height: 3vw;
  background-color: #ccc;
}



      .animation-box32 {
        width: 95%;
       margin: 2% auto 0;
}

  .animation-box32 span {
  font-size: 4vw;
  }

  .square2
  {
  width: 3vw;
  height: 3vw;
  background-color: #ccc;
}


      .animation-box33 {
        width: 95%;
       margin: 2% auto 0;
}

  .animation-box33 span {
  font-size: 4vw;
  }

  .square3
  {
  width: 3vw;
  height: 3vw;
  background-color: #ccc;
}
}



@media only screen and (max-width: 812px){
  .animation-box3 {
   margin: 1% auto 0;
  }

      .animation-box31 {
        width: 95%;
       margin: 2% auto 0;
}

  .animation-box31 span {
  font-size: 4vw;
  }

  .squares1
  {
  width: 3vw;
  height: 3vw;
  background-color: #ccc;
}



      .animation-box32 {
        width: 95%;
       margin: 2% auto 0;
}

  .animation-box32 span {
  font-size: 4vw;
  }

  .square2
  {
  width: 3vw;
  height: 3vw;
  background-color: #ccc;
}


      .animation-box33 {
        width: 95%;
       margin: 2% auto 0;
}

  .animation-box33 span {
  font-size: 4vw;
  }

  .square3
  {
  width: 3vw;
  height: 3vw;
  background-color: #ccc;
}
}

And here’s the html:

<section class="animation-box3">
<span class="animation-box31">
<span class="text1">textwords</span><span class="square1"></span><span class="text1-1">morewords</span>
</span>
<span class="animation-box32">
<span class="text2">textwords</span><span class="square2"></span><span class="text2-1">morewords</span>
</span>
<span class="animation-box33">
<span class="text3">textwords</span><span class="square3"></span><span class="text3-1">morewords</span>
</span>
</section>

How can I get the squares to display and how can I get the text and square lined up, with the responsive code; like so:

text1 square1
text2 square2
text3 square3

any help/tips/suggestions/guidance/examples are welcomed

You don’t have text1 and a square! You have text1 then a square and then the morewords text.

Therefore are you intending hiding the second text (morewords)?

Otherwise you have :

text1 square morewords
text2 square morewords
etc…

There are couple of issues with the code you posted in that the media queries are the wrong way around and all the media queries are over-written by the last media query. With max-width media queries you start with the largest width media query first and then work downwards. Otherwis the last media query overwrites all the others. (with min-width media queries you do it the other way around like you have done but using min-width instead).

Your main issue is that you are using spans and applying widths and height to them but spans are inline elements and dimensions do not apply. You would need to change the spans to display:inline-block where you want them sized but next to each other and then the wrapping span would need to be display block to get you a new line.

However none of that makes sense unless you answer my first question about where the ‘morewords’ text is supposed to go.?

Thanks for your reply.

Yes:
text1 square morewords
text2 square morewords
etc…

Then do what I said above and it should work.

i.e.

.animation-box3 > span {
    display: block;
  } 
  .animation-box3 span {
    display: inline-block;
  }