Help with regexes code for preg_replace

PHP
#1

I have read some tutorials on the formatting / syntax of regexes, but it is way too far over my comprehension abilities as a new coder.

I want to create a code that will do these these things:

  1. Remove most special characters (all special characters except _ - &)
  2. Convert Ampersand (&) to “and”
  3. Convert spaces or underscore to dashes.
  4. Do nothing with dashes.

Could someone please help me out with this? I’m guessing I will have to do this in multiple steps, such as:

  1. $string = preg_replace(only the special characters I noted above in #1, ‘’, $string);
  2. $string = str_replace(‘&’, ‘and’, $string);
  3. $string = preg_replace(and spaces or underscores, ‘-’, $string);

EDIT:
Although, now that I look at that, if I changed the order, and did #2, and then #3, then in #1 I could just replace all special characters except dashes, with no character.