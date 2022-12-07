Help with regexes code for preg_replace

I have read some tutorials on the formatting / syntax of regexes, but it is way too far over my comprehension abilities as a new coder.

I want to create a code that will do these these things:

Remove most special characters (all special characters except _ - &) Convert Ampersand (&) to “and” Convert spaces or underscore to dashes. Do nothing with dashes.

Could someone please help me out with this? I’m guessing I will have to do this in multiple steps, such as:

$string = preg_replace(only the special characters I noted above in #1 , ‘’, $string); $string = str_replace(‘&’, ‘and’, $string); $string = preg_replace(and spaces or underscores, ‘-’, $string);

EDIT:

Although, now that I look at that, if I changed the order, and did #2, and then #3, then in #1 I could just replace all special characters except dashes, with no character.