Help with referencing url in code

I am trying to display something on web pages that show this in the url: “sub__” for example: …com/videos/category/1/sub__536. It was suggested that I try some code like this:

$page = basename($_SERVER['PHP_SELF']); if ($page=="content.php") { echo Hello World; } elseif ($page=="content.php") { Some Other code... }

but I don’t know where to place the url in that code to make it purposeful.

And I’m not sure that I need if/else, just would like if: /videos/category/1/sub__ then show echo

The code above just gives a 404 error.

Any help/suggestions with display something on web pages that show this in the url: “sub__” is appreciated