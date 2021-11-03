Help with referencing url in code

I am trying to display something on web pages that show this in the url: “sub__” for example: …com/videos/category/1/sub__536. It was suggested that I try some code like this:
$page = basename($_SERVER['PHP_SELF']);
if ($page=="content.php") {
echo Hello World;
} elseif ($page=="content.php") {
Some Other code...
}
but I don’t know where to place the url in that code to make it purposeful.
And I’m not sure that I need if/else, just would like if: /videos/category/1/sub__ then show echo
The code above just gives a 404 error.
Any help/suggestions with display something on web pages that show this in the url: “sub__” is appreciated