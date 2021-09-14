Help with reducing Modal from full page to smaller

JavaScript
The modal box I’m testing covers the whole page upon selecting “open modal” button.
I’ve looked around the code to see how/where I can reduce from full page modal without success. in the modalbox.js I see this section, and tried changing from 100% to 50%, but didn’t see a change.

    let openModal=function(data){
        let dialog_id = $(this).attr("data-dialogId");
        let $this = $(this);
        let $modalOverlay=$(".myOwnDialog_overlay"+dialog_id);
        let dialog_auto_close = $(this).attr("data-dialogAutoClose");

        if ($modalOverlay.length===0) {
            $("body").prepend("<div class=\"myOwnDialog_overlay" + dialog_id + "\"></div>");
            $modalOverlay=$(".myOwnDialog_overlay"+dialog_id);
            $modalOverlay.css(
                {
                    "position": "fixed",
                    "background-color": "black",
                    "width": "100%",
                    "height": "100%",
                    "opacity": "0.5",
                    "left": "0",
                    "top": "0",
                    "right": "0",
                    "bottom": "0",
                    "display": "block"
                });
        }

        $(this).fadeIn(400,function(){
            if(typeof data.settings.afterOpenedCallback==="function")
            {
                if(data.settings.afterOpenedCallback)
                {
                    data.settings.afterOpenedCallback();
                }
            }

if you need additional code to help me figure this out, let me know, I look forward to all suggestions/clues/guidance.

If you change the width and height to 50% then the size should be reduced.
e.g.

I just added margin:auto to centre it.

Alternatively as well as changing the width and height to 50% you may also need to change the top, left, right and bottom co-ordinates to 25% also but in theory you shouldn’t need to unless there is something else going on I can’t see.

If that doesn’t work then we’d need to see an example in case there is other code interfering :slight_smile:

