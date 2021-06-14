Help with reducing Modal from full page to smaller

The modal box I’m testing covers the whole page upon selecting “open modal” button.

I’ve looked around the code to see how/where I can reduce from full page modal without success. in the modalbox.js I see this section, and tried changing from 100% to 50%, but didn’t see a change.

let openModal=function(data){ let dialog_id = $(this).attr("data-dialogId"); let $this = $(this); let $modalOverlay=$(".myOwnDialog_overlay"+dialog_id); let dialog_auto_close = $(this).attr("data-dialogAutoClose"); if ($modalOverlay.length===0) { $("body").prepend("<div class=\"myOwnDialog_overlay" + dialog_id + "\"></div>"); $modalOverlay=$(".myOwnDialog_overlay"+dialog_id); $modalOverlay.css( { "position": "fixed", "background-color": "black", "width": "100%", "height": "100%", "opacity": "0.5", "left": "0", "top": "0", "right": "0", "bottom": "0", "display": "block" }); } $(this).fadeIn(400,function(){ if(typeof data.settings.afterOpenedCallback==="function") { if(data.settings.afterOpenedCallback) { data.settings.afterOpenedCallback(); } }

if you need additional code to help me figure this out, let me know, I look forward to all suggestions/clues/guidance.