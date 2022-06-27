Help with query

Im trying to figure out how this works…

I have a table setup like

CREATE TABLE power_trails ( power_trail_id INT autonumber, receptacle_id INT, power_strip_id INT, asset_id INT, FOREIGN KEY ( receptacle_id ) REFERENCES receptacles ( receptacle_id ), FOREIGN KEY ( power_strip_id ) REFERENCES power_strips( power_strip_id ), PFOREIGN KEY ( asset_id ) REFERENCES assets( asset_id ), RIMARY KEY ( power_trail_id ) );

and am trying to make query return an array like

receptacle_id = [0] power_strip_id = [0] asset_id = [0,1,2,3]

so I can get an array of the 3 foreign keys…

like this?