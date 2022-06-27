Help with query

Im trying to figure out how this works…
I have a table setup like
CREATE TABLE power_trails (
power_trail_id INT autonumber,
receptacle_id INT,
power_strip_id INT,
asset_id INT,
FOREIGN KEY ( receptacle_id ) REFERENCES receptacles ( receptacle_id ),
FOREIGN KEY ( power_strip_id ) REFERENCES power_strips( power_strip_id ),
PFOREIGN KEY ( asset_id ) REFERENCES assets( asset_id ),
RIMARY KEY ( power_trail_id )
);
and am trying to make query return an array like
receptacle_id = [0]
power_strip_id = [0]
asset_id = [0,1,2,3]
so I can get an array of the 3 foreign keys…
like this?
$sql = 'SELECT power_trail_id,power_strip_id,receptacle_id,asset_id
FROM power_trails;
$result = $pdo->query($sql);
$power_strips = $result->fetchAll();