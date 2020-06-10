Help with putting three spans horizontally side by side

OK, to finally solv this issue is your code made to work as you requested in two versions with similar display. They are examples of what your code seems to be aimed at, either flexbox or inline context.
They both look like:
Using flexbox for aligning:
<!DOCTYPE html><html><head><meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Untitled</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<style>
.animation-box {
min-height: 4.5rem;
margin: 175px auto 0;
display: flex; /* added to make it a flexbox container */
justify-content: center; /* added for horizontal alignment */
align-items: center; /* vertical alignment */
width: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
}
.animation-box span {
margin: 0 0.15em;
display: inline-block;
/* vertical-align: middle; *//* not effective in flexbox */
border: 1px dashed black; /* added for clarity */
/*opacity: 0;*/ /* removed to become visible */
animation: leftFadeInOut 18.5s ease 2.75s forwards;
}
.text {
font-size: 30px;
color: #000;
}
.square1 {
width: 1.75vw;
height: 1.75vw;
}
.text2 {
font-size: 30px;
color: #ccc;
}
</style>
</head><body>
<section class="animation-box">
<span class="text">THIS</span>
<span class="square1"></span>
<span class="text2">THAT</span><br>
</section>
</body></html>
Using text-align and vertical-align:
<!DOCTYPE html><html><head><meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Untitled</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<style>
.animation-box {
min-height: 4.5rem;
margin: 175px auto 0;
text-align: center; /* horizontal alignment */
width: 100%;
overflow: hidden;
}
.animation-box span {
margin: 0 0.15em;
display: inline-block;
border: 1px dashed black; /* added for clarity */
vertical-align: middle; /* vertical alignment */
/*opacity: 0;*/ /* removed to become visible */
animation: leftFadeInOut 18.5s ease 2.75s forwards;
}
.text {
font-size: 30px;
color: #000;
}
.square1 {
width: 1.75vw;
height: 1.75vw;
}
.text2 {
font-size: 30px;
color: #ccc;
}
</style>
</head><body>
<section class="animation-box">
<span class="text">THIS</span>
<span class="square1"></span>
<span class="text2">THAT</span><br>
</section>
</body></html>