Help with putting three spans horizontally side by side

HTML & CSS
#1

I’m trying to have .text, square1, and text2 all line up horizontally, next to each other on a single line. Currently they are on the same line, but aren’t side by side, they are buched together at the beginning of the line. Here’s the code:

<section class="animation-box">
<span class="text">THIS</span><span class="square1"></span><span class="text2">THAT</span><br>
</section>

.animation-box{
  min-height: 4.5rem;
  margin: 175px auto 0;
  align-items: center;
  width: 100%;
  overflow:hidden;
}

.animation-box span {
display: block;
margin: 0 .15em;
opacity: 0;
animation: leftFadeInOut 18.50s ease 2.75s forwards;
}

.text {
font-size:30px;
color:#000;
display: inline-block;
}

.square1
{
width: 1.75vw;
height: 1.75vw;
background: #ccc;
display: inline-block;
}

text2
{
font-size:30px;
color:#fff;
display: inline-block;
}

Any help is appreciated

#2

Not giving the spans the property display: block; should be a good start.

1 Like
#3

Thanks for your reply.
I have removed display: block and restested, no change.
Any other suggestions are welcomed

#4

Not really sure what you are trying but you had a missing class selector on text2 and the display:block in .animation span would over-ride the inline-block due to specificity.

I think you meant this.

.animation-box {
  min-height: 4.5rem;
  margin: 175px auto 0;
  align-items: center;
  width: 100%;
  overflow: hidden;
}

.animation-box span {
  margin: 0 0.15em;
  display: inline-block;
  vertical-align: middle;
  /*opacity: 0;*/
  animation: leftFadeInOut 18.5s ease 2.75s forwards;
}

.text {
  font-size: 30px;
  color: #000;
  background: green;
}

.square1 {
  width: 1.75vw;
  height: 1.75vw;
  background: #ccc;
  background: blue;
}

.text2 {
  font-size: 30px;
  color: #fff;
  background: red;
}

Background property added for testing and opacity commented out (I assume you had some keyframes to go with this).

#5

As @SamA74 said the block display in the parent rule needed to be removed as it was not overridden by the later rules because they had lower specificity.

The parent rule also give them the opacity of zero, so they aren’t even visible.

Is your posted code the same as the now tested code?

1 Like