Help with putting three spans horizontally side by side

Thanks for your replies.

Yes, “‘this’ on the left and ‘that’ on the far right and the square in the middle”.

And thanks for this code. I have tested this:

<!DOCTYPE html><html><head><meta charset="utf-8"> <title>Untitled</title> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <style> .animation-box { min-height: 4.5rem; margin: 175px auto 0; display: flex; /* added to make it a flexbox container */ justify-content: center; /* added for horizontal alignment */ align-items: center; /* vertical alignment */ width: 100%; overflow: hidden; } .animation-box span { margin: 0 0.15em; display: inline-block; /* vertical-align: middle; *//* not effective in flexbox */ /* border: 1px dashed black;*/ /* added for clarity */ opacity: 0; /* this apparently keeps it hidden until the animation begins */ animation: leftFadeInOut 18.5s ease 2.75s forwards; } .text { font-size: 30px; color: #000; } .square1 { width: 1.75vw; height: 1.75vw; background-color: #ccc; } .text2 { font-size: 30px; color: #fff; } </style> </head><body> <section class="animation-box"> <span class="text">THIS</span> <span class="square1"></span> <span class="text2">THAT</span><br> </section> </body></html>

And it works well, thanks, which means it displays THIS on the left and THAT on the right, however ‘square1’ isn’t a square. Instead of being a square, the entire horizontal span shows #ccc, as the background color (as if the square is the full width of the anmination span). Any ideas on changing that where square1 is a #ccc square the size of W1.75vx by H1.75vw?

I look forward to further assistance/guidance.