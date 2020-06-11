Help with putting three spans horizontally side by side

HTML & CSS
#1

I’m trying to have .text, square1, and text2 all line up horizontally, next to each other on a single line. Currently they are on the same line, but aren’t side by side, they are bunched together at the beginning of the line. Here’s the code:

<section class="animation-box">
<span class="text">THIS</span><span class="square1"></span><span class="text2">THAT</span><br>
</section>

.animation-box{
  min-height: 4.5rem;
  margin: 175px auto 0;
  align-items: center;
  width: 100%;
  overflow:hidden;
}

.animation-box span {
display: block;
margin: 0 .15em;
opacity: 0;
animation: leftFadeInOut 18.50s ease 2.75s forwards;
}

.text {
font-size:30px;
color:#000;
display: inline-block;
}

.square1
{
width: 1.75vw;
height: 1.75vw;
background: #ccc;
display: inline-block;
}

text2
{
font-size:30px;
color:#fff;
display: inline-block;
}

Any help is appreciated

#2

Not giving the spans the property display: block; should be a good start.

1 Like
#3

Thanks for your reply.
I have removed display: block and restested, no change.
Any other suggestions are welcomed

#4

Not really sure what you are trying but you had a missing class selector on text2 and the display:block in .animation span would over-ride the inline-block due to specificity.

I think you meant this.

.animation-box {
  min-height: 4.5rem;
  margin: 175px auto 0;
  align-items: center;
  width: 100%;
  overflow: hidden;
}

.animation-box span {
  margin: 0 0.15em;
  display: inline-block;
  vertical-align: middle;
  /*opacity: 0;*/
  animation: leftFadeInOut 18.5s ease 2.75s forwards;
}

.text {
  font-size: 30px;
  color: #000;
  background: green;
}

.square1 {
  width: 1.75vw;
  height: 1.75vw;
  background: #ccc;
  background: blue;
}

.text2 {
  font-size: 30px;
  color: #fff;
  background: red;
}

Background property added for testing and opacity commented out (I assume you had some keyframes to go with this).

#5

As @SamA74 said the block display in the parent rule needed to be removed as it was not overridden by the later rules because they had lower specificity.

The parent rule also give them the opacity of zero, so they aren’t even visible.

Is your posted code the same as the now tested code?

1 Like
#6

Thanks for the replies. This is the current code, as suggested. However, same outcome. No change.

.animation-box {
  min-height: 4.5rem;
  margin: 175px auto 0;
  align-items: center;
  width: 100%;
  overflow: hidden;
}

.animation-box span {
  margin: 0 0.15em;
  display: inline-block;
  vertical-align: middle;
  opacity: 0;
  animation: leftFadeInOut 18.5s ease 2.75s forwards;
}

.text {
  font-size: 30px;
  color: #000;
}

.square1 {
  width: 1.75vw;
  height: 1.75vw;
}

.text2 {
  font-size: 30px;
  color: #fff;
}

Any additional help with getting the ‘text’, ‘square1’, ‘text2’ side by side, on the same line instead of bunched together at the beginning of the line, is appreciated.

#7

To get the boxes aligned in the center of the line I think you should try change the “align-items” property to “text-align”.

The property align-items is only effective in a flexbox container, this is a container with inline content where text-align would be effictive:

.animation-box {
  min-height: 4.5rem;
  margin: 175px auto 0;
  /* align-items: center; */
  text-align: center;
  width: 100%;
  overflow: hidden;
}
#8

Much thanks again,
I’m not really trying to “get the boxes aligned in the center of the line”, but to spread out the ‘text’ ‘square2’ ‘text2’ spans, horizontally next to each other, right now they are all scrambled together at the begining of the line.
However, no change in regard to the text-align suggestion.
Any other ideas are welcomed.
thanks again

#9

OK, to finally solv this issue is your code made to work as you requested in two versions with similar display. They are examples of what your code seems to be aimed at, either flexbox or inline context.

They both look like:

Test-Example

Using flexbox for aligning:

<!DOCTYPE html><html><head><meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Untitled</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<style>
.animation-box {
  min-height: 4.5rem;
  margin: 175px auto 0;
  display: flex; /* added to make it a flexbox container */
  justify-content: center; /* added for horizontal alignment */
  align-items: center; /* vertical alignment */
  width: 100%;
  overflow: hidden;
}
.animation-box span {
  margin: 0 0.15em;
  display: inline-block;
  /* vertical-align: middle; *//* not effective in flexbox */
  border: 1px dashed black; /* added for clarity */
  /*opacity: 0;*/ /* removed to become visible */
  animation: leftFadeInOut 18.5s ease 2.75s forwards;
}
.text {
  font-size: 30px;
  color: #000;
}
.square1 {
  width: 1.75vw;
  height: 1.75vw;
}
 .text2 {
  font-size: 30px;
  color: #ccc;
}
</style>
</head><body>

<section class="animation-box">
  <span class="text">THIS</span>
  <span class="square1"></span>
  <span class="text2">THAT</span><br>
</section>

</body></html>

Using text-align and vertical-align:

<!DOCTYPE html><html><head><meta charset="utf-8">
<title>Untitled</title>
<meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0">
<style>
.animation-box {
  min-height: 4.5rem;
  margin: 175px auto 0;
  text-align: center; /* horizontal alignment */
  width: 100%;
  overflow: hidden;
}
.animation-box span {
  margin: 0 0.15em;
  display: inline-block;
  border: 1px dashed black; /* added for clarity */
  vertical-align: middle; /* vertical alignment */
  /*opacity: 0;*/ /* removed to become visible */
  animation: leftFadeInOut 18.5s ease 2.75s forwards;
}
.text {
  font-size: 30px;
  color: #000;
}
.square1 {
  width: 1.75vw;
  height: 1.75vw; 
}
.text2 {
  font-size: 30px;
  color: #ccc; 
}
</style>
</head><body>

<section class="animation-box">
  <span class="text">THIS</span>
  <span class="square1"></span>
  <span class="text2">THAT</span><br>
</section>

</body></html>
1 Like
#10

I think we are still misunderstanding what you want. Do you want ‘this’ on the left and ‘that’ on the far right and the square in the middle?

Or do you want them as Eric suggests just in the middle?

Or something else?