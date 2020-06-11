Help with putting three spans horizontally side by side

I’m trying to have .text, square1, and text2 all line up horizontally, next to each other on a single line. Currently they are on the same line, but aren’t side by side, they are bunched together at the beginning of the line. Here’s the code:

<section class="animation-box"> <span class="text">THIS</span><span class="square1"></span><span class="text2">THAT</span><br> </section>

.animation-box{ min-height: 4.5rem; margin: 175px auto 0; align-items: center; width: 100%; overflow:hidden; } .animation-box span { display: block; margin: 0 .15em; opacity: 0; animation: leftFadeInOut 18.50s ease 2.75s forwards; } .text { font-size:30px; color:#000; display: inline-block; } .square1 { width: 1.75vw; height: 1.75vw; background: #ccc; display: inline-block; } text2 { font-size:30px; color:#fff; display: inline-block; }

Any help is appreciated